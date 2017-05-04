US Fed stay on policy levers add peso pressure

The only recently strengthened peso and the currencies of its neighbors in the region could come under some pressure near term, as consequence of US monetary policy-makers to keep its interest rates unchanged, even as they signal that upward adjustments down the line remain on the table, based on latest economic assessments.

This was learned from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr. on Thursday, who indicated possible volatility in the financial markets, manifesting as currencies under pressure anew.

The peso has swung from P50.275 per dollar in March to P49.863 in April, and has thus, far averaged P49.962 in the initial trading days of the current month. Emerging economy currencies in the region are as much exposed as the Philippine peso, over the near horizon.

The US Federal Reserve (the Fed) on Wednesday kept its policy rates unchanged, but signaled that economic conditions necessitating a stay on the policy levers for now were likely “transitory”.

Advertisement

In the wake of this development, Tetangco issued a statement telling reporters a more normalized interest rate regime for the US may be positive for its trading partners, like the Philippines in the medium term.

For the near term, Tetangco warned of possible volatility in financial markets.

“The Fed downplayed as transitory and qualified the weakness in economic data,” Tetangco said of US economic output in the January-to-March period that justified the stay in policy lever adjustments.

“Medium term, this bodes well for trading partners of the US,” he added.

“In the near term, that the Fed is seen to remain on track for gradual tightening should be generally good for financial market volatility, as markets have already priced-in the two rate hikes. This may, however, lead to some small depreciation pressure on EME currencies, as the dollar strengthens,” Tetangco further said.

On Thursday the local currency opened weak at the Philippine Dealing System at P50 per dollar, but eventually recovered at day’s end to close at P49.87 per dollar.

This was 8 centavos stronger compared to the previous day’s P49.95 per dollar exchange rate. The total volume traded on Thursday aggregated $645.3 million from only P528 million on Wednesday.

Tetangco vowed to monitor and act quickly against exchange rate fluctuations, due to more recent market sentiment and on the strength of the US dollar.

“Nevertheless, we will continue to be watchful of shifts in market sentiment, changes in global growth prospects [should the US weakness turn out to be non transitory],” Tetangco said.

“Right now, domestic inflation outlook is seen as manageable. Of itself, the Fed action is not sufficient to tilt the balance of risks to our baseline scenario. We will continue to monitor oil price developments, supply/demand of basic commodities, like rice and petitions in utility rates,” he said, quickly adding these considerations will be taken into account at their next monetary policy meeting on May 11.