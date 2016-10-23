US cargo aircraft to boost PAF air mobility

THE Philippine Air Force will formally put into service on Monday another C-130 T cargo aircraft from the United States, whose procurement contract was signed during the Aquino administration under the visionary track of modernizing the Armed Forces.

The christening of the C-130 “Hercules” aircraft and its turnover to the 220th Airlift Wing would boost the air mobility of the Air Force, which before its series of acquisitions was described by former Defense Secretary Voltaire T. Gazmin as an “all air with no force.”

The aircraft, made by American aerospace contractor Lockheed Martin, arrived at the Benito Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, on October 9 from Tuczon, Arizona.

The arrival and induction into service of the aircraft completed the delivery of two C-130 planes from the US. President Duterte had, on several occasions, expressed his desire to severe the country’s ties with the US under the guise of a supposedly independent foreign policy.





The US has been the primary source of assets and equipment of the military under its modernization program ardently pursued by the Aquino administration, principally in response to territorial challenges.

Duterte has scaled down the acquisition program of the Armed Forces, preferring to acquire smaller assets, like fast craft and helicopters, instead of planes and bigger vessels that would initialize a blue-water Navy, preferring China as the source.

While tempering the military’s procurement program, the President is pampering the soldiers with cash incentives and other benefits.

The two C-130 planes were acquired, supposedly at a cost of $50 million, but Gazmin said earlier the government will only shell out $20 million since both aircraft were being turned over under the US Excess Defense Article (EDA) program.

The first aircraft has been turned over to the Air Force in April or before US Defense Secretary Ashton Carter visited the country.

The EDA has principally beefed up the Philippine Navy, with four of its latest ships coming from the US. Two of these vessels, BRP Gregorio del Pilar and BRP Ramon Alcaraz, were christened into frigates, with del Pilar serving as the Navy’s flagship.

The EDA also supplied the Philippine Army with more than 100 armored personnel carriers, some of them being used in the ongoing campaign against the Abu Sayyaf Group and other local terrorist groups in Mindanao, including the Maute Group.

The Maute Group was tagged as the perpetrators of the Davao City bombing last month.