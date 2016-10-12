UPS enhances service in PHL

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is expanding its service to more than 1,600 postal codes across seven major areas in the Philippines—Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela (Camanava), Angeles, Cavite, North Luzon, South Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao through a collaboration with local express, freight and cargo forwarding company Airfreight 2100 Inc. (AIR21). This collaboration combines the strengths of UPS’s international reach with AIR21’s domestic network, to provide quality service that supports local business growth needs.

“Supporting homegrown businesses is our top priority. Our service enhancements means more customers can to turn logistics into a competitive advantage for their cross-border businesses,” said Tim Gohoc, managing director of UPS Philippines. “For local businesses with global-growth ambitions, we understand it can be challenging so we strive to make trade simpler by expanding access to UPS’s technology-powered portfolio of transportation, contract logistics and trade-management services.”

The enhanced services offer customers greater flexibility and convenience through: Improved transit times by one day; enhanced cut-off times up to five hour; extended pick-up and delivery service to more postal codes across seven areas; and access to UPS’s full suite of technologies and services at AIR21’s retail outlets across the Philippines. “AIR21 is a leading local logistics provider in the Philippines and our partnership with UPS offers greater convenience for customers as they may access UPS’s international network through AIR21’s authorized representatives or visit any AIR21 branch nationwide,” said Rudy Fulo, president of AIR21. “The combined strength of UPS and AIR21’s networks will encourage more customers to participate in cross-border commerce to achieve their business goals.”