Updating or correcting your personal data with SSS

Having incorrect or un-updated personal record with the Social Security System (SSS) could be problematic, especially at a time when one applies for a benefit claim.

One of the common failures of SSS members is updating their civil statuses and lists of beneficiaries or correcting their names according to their birth records or submitting the supporting documents needed during SSS registration. What they don’t realize is that updating or correcting their personal record with SSS is really quite simple. All they need to do is accomplish SSS form E-4 or the Member Data Change Request Form and submit it with the needed supporting documents.

For correction of name and birth date, the supporting document required is the birth certificate duly authenticated by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), formerly National Statistics Office, or a valid passport. In the absence of both, a certificate of no birth record issued by the local civil registrar or the PSA along with any two valid identification cards or documents showing the member’s name and date of birth, as listed at the back of the SSS Form E-4.

If the correction of name is due to naturalization from Filipino citizenship to foreign citizenship or vice-versa, any of the following should be submitted: Certificate of Naturalization issued by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, identification certificate issued by the Philippine Bureau of Immigration, and any foreign government- issued ID cards and/or documents showing the new name (e.g., passport, driver’s license).

To update one’s civil status from single to married, a marriage contract is required; from married to legally separated, certificate of separation; from married to widowed, death certificate or court declaration of presumptive death; from married to single, a certificate of finality of annulment or annotated marriage contract or decree of divorce or certificate of divorce (in the case of Muslim members) or certificate of no marriage (if not legally married to a previously reported spouse).

Sometimes members commit mistakes in indicating their gender during registration. To correct one’s gender, any of the following documents may be submitted: birth certificate, passport, member’s copy of Personal Record (SS Forms E-1, RS-1, OW-1, NW-1) duly received by the SSS where the correct gender is indicated and court order granting petition for correction of gender, if with erroneous entry of gender in the birth certificate.

To report new or additional dependents or beneficiaries in case of a spouse, the submission of a marriage contract is required. In the case of a dependent child, a birth or baptismal certificate is needed or a decree of adoption as the case may be.

To delete previously reported dependents or beneficiaries, in the case of a spouse, any of the following, whichever is applicable, should be submitted: decree of legal separation, if legally separated with previously reported spouse; death certificate of spouse, if due to death of previously reported spouse; certificate of Finality of Annulment/Nullity or annotated Marriage Contract/Certificate, if due to annulled or void marriage with previously reported spouse; court order on declaration of presumptive death, if previously reported spouse is presumed dead; and certificate of divorce (OCRG Form No. 102), if due to divorce of Muslim member with previously reported spouse.

To remove one’s parents as beneficiaries one must submit parents’ death certificates, if previously reported parents are already dead.

Why is it important to update or correct one’s personal data with the SSS? To avoid delays in the processing of one’s benefit claims and to ensure that the rightful beneficiaries are given the benefits due them.

For more details on SSS programs, members can drop by the nearest SSS branch, visit the SSS web site (www.sss.gov.ph), or contact the SSS Call Center at 920-6446 to 55, which accepts calls from 7 a.m. on Mondays all the way to 7 a.m. on Saturdays.

