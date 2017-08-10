UP Baguio to issue guidelines for student groups

Story and photograph by Suzanne June G. Perante / Special to the BusinessMirror

BAGUIO CITY—The Office of Student Relations under the Office of the Director for Student Affairs (Odsa) of the University of the Philippines in Baguio (UPB) is now formulating requirements and guidelines for student organizations on campus to comply first before they are given recognition or accreditation.

Due to the ongoing renovations at the Office of Student Relations, no announcement has been made yet when it will release the final draft of the formulated requirements and guidelines for campus organizations to comply with.

“At present we are planning to make applications for recognition paperless. Requirements shall be submitted online in accordance with the campaign toward a Green UPB campus,” Student Relations Officer Ezekiel Fajardo said.

The following are the proposed forms for application: Odsa Form A for the renewal of student recognition; Odsa Form B focuses on the organization’s financial statement; and Forms C1 and C2 name the list of officers and members, respectively.

Forms D1 and D2 identify the person to notify in case of emergencies; Forms E1 and E2 review narrative and assessment of past activities; and Form F calendars and defines the organization’s proposed activities.

A regional organization of Ilocano students, like the UP Namnama Baguio Chapter, is an example of student alliance that has been completing compliance with the requirements since June according to its president, Johannes Garcia.

After complying with the requirements, organizations will undergo further interrogation and assessments on past actions. The final list of recognized organizations is expected to be announced during UPB’s celebration of Salakniban.