UNWTO Ministerial Tour of Palawan

PALAWAN, home to two United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) World Heritage sites, the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (also called the Underground River) and Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park both in Puerto Princesa, was one of the sites for United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO)‚ officials visit in the Philippines.

The sixth UNWTO International Conference on Tourism Statistics was held from June 21 to 23, with some 700 foreign and local delegates from over 60 countries tackling policy initiatives on developing measurement and benchmarks for sustainable tourism.

The UNWTO is the UN’s agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. The UNWTO’s membership includes 157 countries, six associate members and 500 affiliate members representing the private sector, educational institutions, tourism associations and local tourism authorities.

As the leading international organization in the field of tourism, the UNWTO promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability, and offers leadership and support to the sector in advancing knowledge and tourism policies worldwide.

Held every five years in different member-countries, this year’s gathering is a “homecoming” and a milestone, since Manila last hosted the WTO conference in 1980.

2017: International Year of Sustainable Tourismfor Development

Sustainable tourism is increasingly relevant in national agendas for its role in fostering economic growth, social inclusiveness and the protection of cultural and natural assets. This is now also recognized at the highest international level, with the UN General Assembly having adopted several resolutions acknowledging the role of tourism in sustainable development, including the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Manila conference was a landmark opportunity to discuss methodological advances, explore emerging issues and learn from pioneering countrys experiences in this area of measurement. The UNWTO recognizes that, apart from being a technical exercise, the development and implementation of a statistical framework for sustainable tourism is very much a strategic endeavor that will require stakeholder engagement, interinstitutional coordination and political leadership.

In the context of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017, the conference gathered ministers, statistical chiefs, policy experts and statisticians dedicated to sustainable development, environment and tourism. Indeed, the spotlight was on the Philippines once again as Manila hosted the UNWTO event measuring sustainable tourism and its impact on economies and communities.

According to the UNWTO, over a billion tourists traveled in 2016, with the Asia-Pacific region, the Philippines included, yielding 25 percent of the total number.

The figures are projected to rise to 1.8 billion by 2030, adding that the tourism sector—if well managed—can foster inclusive economic growth, social inclusiveness and the protection of cultural and natural assets.

Tourism’s economic contribution to the Philippines’s 2016 GDP has been recorded at 10.6 percent, while the country’s “sunshine industry” has contributed 10.3 percent to the total employment share.

With martial law still in effect in Mindanao, and the Marawi conflict still unresolved, UNWTO Secretary-General Taleb Rifai found the Philippines a safe tourism destination that the world’s people must go and visit at one time or another.

“You haven’t lived if you have not experienced the Philippines. The world is lucky to have the Philippines. Culture, nature, upbeat people give the country so much life. The Philippines is a country to travel and respect, and its greatest gift is its people,” Rifai told the media covering the UNWTO’s ministerial visit in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, including the BusinessMirror.

Underground River day trip

The Manila Media team took the early morning flight to Palawan. From the newly opened Puerto Princesa City International Airport (it started operation in April this year), we traveled by land to Sabang Wharf for about two hours, passing by the breathtaking view of a vast stretch of virgin forests that carpet Palawan’s chain of mountain ranges, including the Karst Mountain and Mount Cleopatra’s Needle with the highest peak rising to 6,843 feet at Mount Mantalingahan. We arrived at the wharf at around 10 a.m. and boarded a pump boat to the mouth of the cave. The place is home to monitor lizards, monkeys, snakes and other forms of wildlife. After a short walk we rode on a paddle boat with our boatman-cum-tour guide expertly navigating the 8.2-kilometer river. Stalactites pillars, rock formations, domed amphitheaters, and cathedrals adorned the cave which is home to bats and willow birds.

Sheridan Organic Farm and Eco Village

The 50-hectare property is being managed by former newsman Nonoy Angeles, who has finally found his place under the sun being an agriculture graduate himself. Committed to farming sustainability, Sheridan is one the largest organic growers of black rice and vegetables in Puerto Princesa. It also has livestock, fish pond, forest area and flower garden. Naturally, our group feasted on organic vegetables, fish and duck raised in the farm. The farm offers mountainside villas and a dorm for guests who wish to stay at the farm and experience countryside living.

Puerto Pricesa City tour

From Barangay Cabayugan, the group proceeded to city proper for a tour of the city. First stop is the newest craze especially among the millennials, the Palawan International Circuit for Karting, a 1,300-km permanent circuit in Santa Monica. Built in 2015, it features 15 turns that run in clockwise direction both for go carts and motorcycles.

We also dropped by the Plaza Cuartel, a former site of a Japanese garrison where 143 prisoners of war, mostly Americans soldiers, were burned inside the tunnel during World War II. Located a few yards from the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, the plaza was turned into a memorial park in honor of the heroes of Puerto Princesa and the American soldiers.

Next stop was Palawan’s famous brewery, Palaweño Brewery, founded in 2012 by Barbara “Ayah” Javier. Guests wouldn’t want to miss Ayahay Craft Beers from the First Craft Beer Brewers in the Philippines. We capped the day with a sumptuous dinner at Ai World, a newly constructed Water and Flower Farm at Barangay Bacungan, some 30-minutes ride from the city. The amiable Operations Manager Bong Romero welcomed us and joined us for a French cuisine dinner.

Finally, we had the chance to rest our tired bodies at Hotel Centro.

UNWTO Ministerial Tour of Palawan

We are up at 5 a.m. the following day for the coverage of UNWTO Ministerial Tour of Pawalan. We were at the city’s international airport by 8 a.m. to welcome Rafai and his team, together with Tourism Secretary Wanda T. Teo and her team. After a warm welcome of traditional Palaweño dances, we proceeded to the Mangrove paddle tour area for the UNWTO ministers and Department of Tourism officials meeting with the indigenous communities who work hand in hand to preserve and develop the mangrove community they all work and earn from.

Lunch was served at the nearby Daluyon beach resort, Palawan’s surfing site. From there, the group proceeded to Robinson’s Mall for the launch of World’s Best Island Travel Expo 2017. This is to continuously promote Palawan as the World’s Best Island as cited by Travel and Leisure Magazine (2013 and 2016) and top Island in the World by Conde Nast Travel magazine (2014 and 2015).

We capped the day with a mouthful of Palawan’s famous halo-halo at Noci Nocs. And after a leisurely walk at the city’s clean bay walk, we proceeded to the airport for our 8 p.m. flight to Manila.