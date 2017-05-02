UNWTO chief expresses confidence in PHL

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) expressed confidence in the Philippines and the safety of foreign tourists going to the country.

UNWTO Secretary-General Taleb Rifai went to bat for the Philippines at the recent World Tourism and Travel Council (WTTC) Global Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, as Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo appealed to foreign governments to be “fair and reasonable” in issuing their travel advisories, especially on developing nations like the Philippines.

“We consider it an important sign of confidence in the Philippines, which just hosted the Asean Senior Officials Meeting on Trade and Industry in Bohol…. [and] the annual meeting of the Asean heads of state in Manila,” said Rifai. “More importantly, the UNWTO meeting slated in Manila in June will proceed as planned,” he stressed. Meetings of the Asean are being held in various parts of the Philippines, which chairs the regional bloc this year.

Bohol and Cebu recorded cancellations from several tour groups after the governments of Canada, Japan and Australia, among others, warned its citizens against traveling to Central Visayas, days before the Holy Week break, considered peak season for tourists in the Philippines. Days later, the Philippine military clashed with elements of a Muslim insurgent group called the Abu Sayyaf in Inabanga, Bohol. (See, “DOT still confident of meeting 8-million arrivals target despite Bohol cancellations,” in the BusinessMirror, April 22, 2017.)

Rifai likewise urged officials of other governments “to keep their travel advisories regularly updated and clearly limited in time and geographic scope, in order to avoid blanket travel advisories that affect the whole of a country.”

Teo was one of four panelists during a forum on “Freedom to Travel—can Asean countries lead the way?” at the WTTC Global Summit at the Bangkok Convention Center. The Philippine official appealed to the foreign governments to always consult destination countries before issuing travel advisories against the latter. “We respect the decision of any country to take precautionary measures to protect their citizens, but it is pivotal that a consultation be made with the destination country. Needless to say, countries like the Philippines tend to suffer the most when advisories are unjustly issued.”

The travel advisories recently issued against the Philippines, however, were actually based on intelligence reports shared by the Philippine government with other foreign governments, as part of a global protocol on the sharing of defense and security information.

Despite these travel advisories, Teo told reporters in a separate interview, “our government can assure travelers that the Philippines, as a whole, remains a safe haven for tourists and residents alike.”

At the same Global Summit was former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron, who said governments should rethink their actions in response to terrorism.

“The effect of terrorism, as you know all so well, can be absolutely devastating. This devastation is not a by-product of the terrorist but it is what they want to achieve, to plunge us into a medieval world of fear and oppression, to shut down travel and tourism,” he stressed.

The Department of Tourism is targeting an increase of visitor arrivals to 6.5 million in 2017, from the 5.9 million that arrived last year. With the promise of the Beijing government to send 1 million tourists to the Philippines this year, Teo said about 8 million foreign tourists could actually arrive this year.

Meanwhile, the UNWTO will be holding its Sixth International Conference on Tourism Statistics at the Marriot Hotel in Manila from June 21 to 24, with the Philippine government as cohost. Conference participants will discuss ways to standardize measures for the collection of relevant information, at either the national or subnational level, on sustainable tourism.

According to the conference concept note: “The Manila Conference will be a landmark opportunity to discuss methodological advances, explore emerging issues and learn from pioneering country experiences in this area of measurement. UNWTO recognizes that, apart from being a technical exercise, the development and implementation of a statistical framework for sustainable tourism is very much a strategic endeavor that will require stakeholder engagement, interinstitutional coordination and political leadership. Consequently, the Manila Conference will start with a ministerial roundtable and panels involving leaders from Ministries of Tourism, Environment and National Statistics Offices.”