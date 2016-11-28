UNWTO chief convinces Teo to keep ‘It’s More Fun in the PHL’ slogan

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) will be spending at least $3 million (P150 million) for advertorials and media placements in foreign broadcasting and social- media networks to increase the awareness on the Philippines as a must-go destination for international travelers.

This is on top of the P650 million the agency will be spending to further develop and implement the “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” brand campaign, disclosed Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror on the sidelines of last Wednesday’s Tourism Summit, Teo said the agency recently signed agreements with CNN, BBC and Beautiful Destinations (BD) for promotion campaigns that will begin this December and will run the entire 2017. BD is an agency specializing in travel-based content creation, posting photos and videos of various destinations on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

“These will be actual news stories and features about the Philippines and why it’s good to visit here,” she said. The tourism features, she explained, will be aired across the world, not just in Asia, and especially during major international events that will be held in the country, like the Asean Summit and its affiliate events, such as the regional group’s 50th anniversary launch in Davao on January 5; the Miss Universe beauty pageant on January 30; and the Madrid Fusión Manila in April, among others.

Teo, likewise, confirmed that the agency will keep the “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” slogan, and just “enhance it by telling tourists why exactly it’s fun to visit the Philippines.” She acknowledged that it was United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Director General Taleb Rifai who convinced her to keep the slogan: “He said the slogan is good; just tell people why it’s more fun in the Philippines, such as the Filipino hospitality, and the character of Filipinos, among others.”

The next phase of the Philippines’s brand campaign has been awarded to McCann Worldwide, she said, which also covers “media placements for one year,” costing P580 million, and production fees of P70 million, inclusive of all applicable taxes, commissions and production of creative materials for a yearlong campaign.

In a separate news statement, Teo said the media placements, which will be seen in countries the agency classifies as emerging markets, “shall include at least eight audio-visual presentations, eight television commercials, eight radio commercials, 16 print advertisements and the upgrade of the DOT’s web site.” These will also include the translations of said ads and creative materials into other languages.

She added that the P650-million brand campaign and the $3-million placements with the CNN, BBC and Beautiful Destinations will be sourced from the 2016 budget of the agency. The P650-million brand campaign fund will be sourced directly from the P1-billion “It’s More Fun” budget allocated by the previous DOT administration headed by Ramon R. Jimenez Jr. She assured the public, particularly the tourism stakeholders, that an improved country branding shall result in “optimal media exposure” and shall establish a stronger brand-consumer relationship across geographical markets worldwide in the digital age.

Meanwhile, Nina Terol, corporate affairs director of McCann, stressed that they are working hand in hand with the DOT to finalize the list of timetables and deliverables. “We know they have been studying the matter and are considering various data points in order to make the best decision moving forward.”

The upscaled and much improved campaign, which will showcase the total Philippine tourism experience, will be launched in January 2017, in time for the Philippine-hosting of the Miss Universe Pageant in Manila, Teo said.