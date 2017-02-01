Unilever execs, organizers face raps over Pasay concert deaths last year

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed criminal charges before the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday against officials of Unilever Philippines and organizers of a rave party in Pasay City last year for their “failure” to prevent the entry of party drugs in the event that led to the death of five persons.

Named as respondents in the complaint were Rohit Jawa, Unilever chairman and CEO and currently executive vice president for operations Southeast Asia; Jesus M. Canlapan, Unilever manager for workplace services and facility security; Alberto Curnelius Trinidad, marketing director for Close-Up; Joy Dalanon-Ocampo, country manager for safety, health and environment; procurement manager Melissa Alcayaga; and Close-Up Assistant Brand manager Bea Lagdameo. The NBI specifically charged them with criminal negligence and violation of the Corporation Code.

Other respondents include Michelle Suzanne Claire Quintana, Anna Kristina Doctolero, Baby Majalia Ahamadul, senior accounts manager of Activation Advertising Inc.; Reginald Soriano, Eduardo Muego, John Paul Demontano, owner and president of HypeHouse Production Corp.; and Alexis Engelberto Aragon, owner of Delirium Manpower Services.

Based on the complaint, Unilever and the event organizers failed to consider several factors, including the entry of illegal drugs, despite boasting of their “security master plan” and “code red scenarios”.

“The proximate cause of the death…is attributable to the inexcusable lack of foresight in failing to perform an act anticipatory that illegal drugs are so prevalent in a rave party to the effect that, given the highest educational and scholastic attainment, professional achievement and degree of occupation, as well as their intelligence, the event’s master security and safety plan is silent and muted about illegal drug[s] aggravated by the fact that those called upon to enforce said plan, like the 300 bouncers, lack the skill, expertise and experience to discriminate against said pernicious drugs,” the complaint filed by the NBI stated.

The NBI also noted that the number of bouncers was inadequate to secure the event with a crowd of 16,761, adding that the event organizers also failed to consider the deployment of drug-sniffing dogs and the conduct of simulation exercise with the police.

The NBI also noted that lack of proper coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency that could have prevented the possible entry and abuse of illegal drugs prior and during the event.

Furthermore, the NBI noted that Pasay City has an existing ordinance imposing curfew hours to youths below 18 years old from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., which, the respondents failed to consider, notably on the possible violations of the ordinance in their advertisements.

The complainant noted that more than 800 attendees of the Close-Up Forever Summer 2016 were below 18 years old, based on a list provided by Activations Advertising Inc. “The above-mentioned respondents from Unilever-Close-Up, Activation Advertising and the others appear to be criminally liable based on the responsible officer doctrine for they held a position of responsibility and authority in their respective corporations and had the ability to prevent the unwanted incidents, but failed to do so,” the complaint added.

Based on the autopsy and toxicological examination, the fatalities and victims tested positive for a designer drug known as methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or MDMA methylene homog and methylenedixy cathinone.

These are new breed of drugs that are labeled as “dangerous”, but not illegal, as they are yet to be included on the list of prohibited drugs under the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.