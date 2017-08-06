Unicorn dreams come true in Malolos’s Dreamy ‘Unicorn’ Café

Story & photos Gretchen Filart Dublin

“Would you like to wear a unicorn onesie?” we were asked as we sat down on a candy-colored bunk. Kids in tow, we immediately turned awe-inspired at the flurry of pastel tables, cushions, ponies and other decorative items. It was Sunday and at 11 a.m., Dreamy “Unicorn” Café, a queer new eatery in a small alley in Malolos, Bulacan, was full house all the way up topmost floor.

Dreamy “Unicorn” Café was built in 2016, but months after it opened, word has already spread across several cities in Luzon. Despite its obscure location and limited 44-seater capacity, hundreds of customers from as far as Ilocos pour in every day until closing time. Belle Kasilag, the café’s 23-year-old founder, shared that even after the addition of a third floor, customers will still be found patiently waiting outside to dine—a fact that we witnessed on that dreary Sunday. The downpour was heavy, causing rainwater to pool in the alley, but that didn’t discourage families to wait outside for their turn.

It’s not hard to see why. Dining in this quaint outfit is pretty much summed up by its tagline, “Where unicorn dreams come true.” As the first unicorn-themed restaurant in the Philippines, Dreamy Café affords customers well-curated rice meals and Western snacks for as low as P79, while enjoying the whimsical experience of eating with and as unicorns. Both adults and children are offered unicorn costumes to wear upon entering, which they can don during their stay in the appointed areas.

“That’s the difference between us and other unicorm-inspired restaurants. We have unicorn onesies that customers can use for free, so that while eating, they can wear one. In other cafes, customers can only wear the suit for pictures, then they have to take it off afterward. Here, people can enjoy the experience of being a unicorn while eating, because not everyone can afford onesies,” shared Kasilag.

The onesies are sourced off shore and sold for P1,500 in Kasilag’s online clothing shop, a business that served as the precursor to Dreamy Café. “My very first business actually involved selling cosplay items online and during animé conventions. I started going into online business to support my cosplay needs but, with Dreamy, I wanted to have a business that is and offers good food, so I can retire early. Then, last year, unicorns became trendy and since I like cute items and unicorns, I got this started,” she added.

Pooling her personal savings, Kasilag began conceptualizing a seiza-style café next to their home, where guests are seated on floor mats alongside unicorn plushies. The interiors reflect her personality, with pastel floors, walls, tables and paper décors that Kasilag made herself. “I’m very hands-on. Everything you see here, I conceptualized and built from scratch. It’s really a one-man show,” she said.

This whimsy extends to the menu as well, which Kasilag said are inspired by cool recipes she finds online. Guests are treated to rainbow-colored toasts and waffles, colored nachos, and filling shakes and frappes called “Fancy Pony Creations”. Here, you will find cheese sauce-drizzled Cheezy Bacon Fries mixed with purple nachos, and sandwiches like Bacon and Egg with rainbow-hued bread captured in swirls.

Kids, however, love the Premium Milkshakes (P129) and Fancy Pony Creations (P179) that are generously peppered with muffins and mallows. We had the popcorn-topped Fluttershine Caramel and Ferrero Creation, both contained in jars that were more than sufficient for three kids.

Although much of the guests are hip millennials and families with small children, it’s not surprising to see seniors dining at the café according to its owner. “We once had a very old couple celebrating their anniversary. The man wanted to surprise his wife, who is fond of unicorns. It was a happy day for both,” Kasilag recalled.

Boost for local tourism

As the seat of the Philippines’ first republic, Malolos is best known for its heritage structures, such as the Barasoain Church and the 200-year-old Tanjoso White House. But over the years, the first-class city has gained a reputation for culinary tourism, with pastry shops and modern restaurants such as Dreamy Cafe burgeoning along the highway.

In a land where fertile plains replace the sight of tropical beaches, the rise of notable eats helps bring in tourists that generate business for the local tourism industry. In the case of Dreamy Café, as many as 300 guests come per day from neighboring territories like Manila and Pampanga—reason why a second branch in Pampanga is already underway. Kasilag observed that some guests pay their cafe a visit before heading their way to other nearby attractions in the city. There is definitely a huge promise there in terms of tourism. With unique cafes like this in Bulacan, the province might soon find itself brimming with novelty-crazy tourists. And that’s not a bad thing at all.

Dreamy “Unicorn” Cafe is in 1200 ARBE Compound MacArthur Highway, Malolos, Bulacan. Call 0917-5035432 for inquiries or visit the cafe’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/dreamycafeph to learn more.