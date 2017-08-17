Unicef, WHO urge PHL to support child- and maternal-health programs

UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) jointly urged the Philippine government to increase national investments to raise breast-feeding rates, pointing to a low 34 percent of Filipino children under 6 months that are breast-fed exclusively. Both UN agencies underlined the strong need to increase government investment in health and nutrition.

The agency representatives echoed the message from the recently released “The Global Breastfeeding Scorecard”, which evaluated 194 nations in collaboration with the Global Breastfeeding Collective, and found merely 40 percent of children younger than six months globally are breast-fed exclusively, and only 23 countries have achieved exclusive breast-feeding rates above 60 percent.

The scorecard was released at the start of World Breastfeeding Week alongside a new analysis demonstrating that an annual investment of only $4.70 per newborn is required to increase the global rate of exclusive breast-feeding among children under 6 months to 50 percent by 2025.

“Breast-feeding gives babies the best possible start in life,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO. “Breast milk works like a baby’s first vaccine, protecting infants from potentially deadly diseases and giving them all the nourishment they need to survive and thrive.”

Both agencies point to the low 34-percent exclusive breast-feeding coverage of Filipino children under 6 months relating the rate to the critical state of malnutrition and undernutrition among Filipino children.

In 2015 around 2.8 million Filipino children under 2 years of age were undernourished due to suboptimal breastfeeding practices. As a result, around 7,500 Filipino children under 2 years of age die annually due to undernutrition resulting from inadequate breast-feeding practice.

“Children’s right to life, healthy growth and development is non-negotiable. This is why we need support from the highest level of government in advancing policies and supporting investments for our children and mothers’ health and nutrition, right at the onset of pregnancy and all the way to the child’s second birthday,” Unicef Philippines Representative Lotta Sylwander said.