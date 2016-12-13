Underemployed Filipinos increased 18% in October

FILIPINOS who do not have a full-time job have increased in October, according to data released on Tuesday by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Based on the results of the latest Labor Force Survey (LFS), PSA data showed underemployment increased to 18 percent in October 2016, from 17.6 percent in October 2015.

This translates to 7.51 million Filipinos who were underemployed in October 2016, or an increase of over half a million, from 7 million posted in the same period in 2015.

“The quality of jobs has not moved in the same direction as economic growth. At the same time, it reflects the fact that consumption and service sector-led growth isn’t generating the kind of jobs that can more hastily raise standards of living,” University of Asia and the Pacific School of Economics Dean Cid Terosa said.

Former Labor Undersecretary Rene Ofreneo said the country’s informal sector remains large and estimates that two-thirds of the labor market is comprised of informal workers.

Ofreneo said this is also because of the country’s large population. He added that the President Duterte’s plan to end contractualization is good, but there should also be an end to informalization.

“[The] good news is that the economy is still positive, it is growing but what will happen next year? Will Donald J. Trump have an impact? What does the Duterte government plan to do about this?” Ofreneo said.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary and National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Director General Ernesto M. Pernia, for his part, said underemployment was prevalent among those working in private households and those employed in family business.

Pernia said more than a third of those who are employed are vulnerable, citing that a large portion of those employed, especially in the agriculture sector, are susceptible to external shocks and economic downturns.

He added that the government must seek to strengthen linkages between academe, technical-education institutions and industry to ensure quality and relevance of education, and that students gain competencies that are essential to thrive in today’s changing world of work.

“We must accelerate the improvement of local infrastructure and facilitate the linkaging of the sectors, primarily between the agriculture and industry sectors, to help raise the productivity of farmers and increase the value of their products,” Pernia said.

“We must go beyond cramming information into our youth and foster the development of soft skills to enable the country’s youth to make informed career decisions and develop life skills necessary to succeed in a competitive workplace,” he added.

Meanwhile, PSA data also showed the country’s unemployment rate declined to 4.6 percent, the lowest in 10 years.

However, Pernia said that, while this is a cause to celebrate, youth unemployment remains high.

He said data showed the unemployment rate of the youth is still more than twice the national unemployment rate and thrice the unemployment rate of 25-to-54 age group.

“This shows that we need to equip our youth with the right skills and experience to be able to compete with seasoned workers,” Pernia noted.

Meanwhile, the data showed the number of stable wage and salary employment grew to 25.3 million, or 60.8 percent of total employed persons, in October 2016.

This is the highest for all October rounds since 2006. Private establishments employ nearly 80 percent of these workers, while the public sector employs just 13 percent.

“The increase in stable wage and salary employment reflects our economy’s strength and the result of the government’s clamp down on unlawful contractualization,” the Cabinet official said. The government adopted a new unemployment definition in accordance with the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Under the ILO definition, the unemployed include all persons who are 15 years and over as of their last birthday and are reported as those without work and currently available for work and seeking work.

The ILO also said the unemployed include those without work and currently available for work, but not seeking work because they are tired/believed there was no work available; awaiting results of previous job application; had a temporary illness/disability; bad weather; and waiting for rehire/job recall.