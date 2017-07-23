Uncovering Sarangani’s lush marine life 

Sarangani might be synonymous to its favorite son, boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, but not everyone knows that one of his diversions when not training for a fight is diving around Sarangani Bay’s best-kept dive spots.

Kept under the radar of many divers, this rich body of water is a secret no more as the provincial government of Sarangani and the Department of Tourism Region 12 (DOT 12) recently held the first Sarangani Dive Safari.

Held from April 29 to May 1, 14 divers from all over the country joined to experience the abundance of marine life beneath the rich body of water known for the world’s tastiest tuna.

Media divers and underwater photographers from Manila, Cebu and Davao were welcomed by Gov. Steve Chiongbian Solon, Provincial Tourism Council Chairman Michelle Lopez-Solon and DOT 12 Regional Director Nelly Nita Dillera.

“It takes tough people like you coming from different regions outside of Sarangani to come and experience what we have, and tell the whole world how beautiful Sarangani Bay is,” Dillera said.

“We are trying to recover the negative impressions of Mindanao, and through you, we can change this reaction and promote Sarangani as a new diving destination,” she added.

One of the country’s unheralded beautiful bays, the province of Sarangani has been proclaimed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) as a Protected Seascape and listed as one of the country’s Key Marine Biodiversity Areas.

It covers an area of 215,950 hectares with a 226.4-km coastline, covering the municipalities of Maitum, Kiamba, Maasim, Alabel, Malapatan and Glan in Sarangani, and General Santos City.

“We are doing marine-preservation efforts as we are in the middle of a protected seascape. We have whale sharks, sperm whales, yellow-fin tuna, pilot whales, dolphins, clown fishes, lion fishes, sergeant fishes and sea turtles,” enthused, Governor Solon who is also a certified diver.

He added, “We are happy that you are here and help us spread the good news for the future of diving tourism in Mindanao.” Its coral resources cover more than 2,293 hectares spread over 20 coral-reef areas with about 60 important live hard coral genera, 411 reef species in 46 families. Sea grass cover is placed at 912 hectares, with 11 species in the coastal towns.

Lemlunay House Reef

The Dive Safari exploration is a mixture of easy and difficult dives. Upon reaching Lemlunay Resort in Maasim town, a night dive was immediately scheduled. This dive took place at the house reef, where some critters come out only at night. An interesting marine behavior the divers witnessed was a bobhead squid feasting on a shrimp. Other critters that showed up were cuttlefishes, nudies, a lobster, Spanish dancer and parrot fish.

Lemlunay, which means “paradise” in the Blaan tribal language, has the South Point Divers shop—the only dive center in the province. Just below it is the Tinoto Wall or Tinoto Express which is known for drift diving.

Tuka Marine Park

The following day’s dive was at Tuka Marine Park in Kiamba town. The divers experienced some current and low visibility, which are natural elements in diving, depending on the season.

The two dive sites revealed one-of-a-kind giant bumphead parrot fishes, approximately 2 meters long, looking like a herd of cows underwater. These gentle giants are found in the shallow waters at around 10 feet, and can be seen even by snorkeling. Other interesting marine life found were dorid nudis, various chromodiris, bat fishes and sea turtles.

Maasim Reef

Not for the faint of heart, this dive is more for advanced divers. Experienced divers witnessed strong currents, did negative entries, and used a descent line to reach down to Maasim Reef. The bottom offered better visibility, milder current and a more astounding garden of marine flora.

The reef boasts of juvenile white-tipped sharks nestling under a table coral, as well as huge fan corals and gigantic bat fishes.

Rocky Beach

Derived from huge, sloping rocks descending to the bottom of the dive site, this boasts of colorful fishes, surrounding colorful sea fans. It is home to a school of napoleon wrasse, and a ribbon eel. Soft and hard corals decorated the rocky area, with sea stars basking in the rays penetrating through the waters. It was an easy drift dive, which eventually led the divers back to the Lemlunay House Reef.

The success of the Dive Safari is just the initial step in promoting dive tourism in the province, in line with the DOT 12’s “Sox is Next” campaign.

With a profusion of an amazing marine life, even the Pambansang Kamao would admit that Sarangani’s underwater world packs a knockout punch.