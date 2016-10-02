Uncertainty over Philippine President alarms investors

PRESIDENT Duterte’s bloody antidrug war and his foul-mouthed outbursts in defense of the campaign have unnerved foreign investors in one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies.

Analysts and businessmen point to uncertainties about Duterte’s policies and flip-flopping pronouncements as largely to blame for foreign selling in the stock market and the peso’s plunge to a seven-year low, reversing the initial optimism after his June 30 inauguration.

Some experts say unpredictability is slowing longer-term foreign investment in the Philippines. Photos and reports in the media of killings of suspected drug dealers and users—more than 3,000 since July 1—have contributed to

sagging confidence.

“We can all deal with risks. We can put measures in place to provide for risks,” said Guenter Taus, the head of the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines. “But uncertainty is a factor that we do not like in business, and that is exactly what we’re experiencing right now because we don’t know where we are heading.”





Taus said several companies that had intended to establish operations to the Philippines now prefer to wait and see what happens under Mr. Duterte. He declined to say which companies had changed their plans.

He said investors unsure about the Philippines may choose to look at other Southeast Asian countries to gain access to the region’s common market of more than 600 million people.

The American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines said this month that, while the country’s economic fundamentals are strong and its potential high, there is growing concern that President Duterte’s policies and behavior could affect long-standing optimism by American businesses in the Philippines.

The chamber said the large number of deaths in the antidrug campaign is harming the Philippines’s image, and that some investors are asking if the drug war “reduces the rule of law.” “In addition, traditionally excellent bilateral relations between the US and the Philippines have recently been strained by language from Philippine leaders,” the chamber said.

Earlier this month, before heading to a regional summit in Lao PDR where he had been scheduled to meet with President Barack Obama, Duterte used the Tagalog phrase for “son of a bitch”, as he told Philippine reporters he wouldn’t accept questions from Obama about extrajudicial killings that have occurred during the drug crackdown. Obama canceled the meeting.

After the European Parliament recently called for an end to the drug killings and expressed concern over the scale of deaths, Mr. Duterte hit back with a profane insult and raised a fist with his middle finger thrust out. And this week the President said US-Philippine joint military exercises end this year, though his foreign minister said later that they will continue until 2017, as previously agreed.

On several fronts, Mr. Duterte has had an uneasy relationship with Western countries, including the United States, an important treaty ally. He has said he’s charting a foreign policy that is not dependent on the US, and has taken steps to bolster relations with Russia and revive ties with China that had been strained under his predecessor, Benigno S. Aquino III, over territorial conflicts.

He said he won’t allow government forces to conduct joint patrols of disputed waters near the South China Sea with foreign powers, apparently scrapping a deal Aquino reached with the US military earlier this year. Duterte has also said he wants US forces out of the southern Philippines, saying minority Muslims there resent the presence of American troops.

All of this has raised concerns about a Philippine economy that grew 7 percent in the second quarter and 6.9 percent over the first half of the year compared to the same periods last year—among the fastest rates in the region.

The credit-rating agency S&P Global warned last week that the stability and predictability of policy-making in the Philippines “has diminished somewhat under the new presidency.” It kept the country’s credit rating at investment grade, with a stable outlook, but said rating was unlikely to rise over the next two years.

Last Monday the peso hit its lowest level against the dollar since September 2009. It fell further Friday, closing at 48.50 pesos per US dollar.

Central bank Deputy Governor Diwa C. Guinigundo said foreign direct investment continues to grow. It stood at $4 billion for January to June this year, compared to $2.2 billion for the same period a year ago.

He noted that, while Mr. Duterte became President June 30, his election victory came nearly two months earlier.