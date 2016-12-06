Ubial faces C.A. rejection

THE confirmation of Health Secretary Paulyn Jean B. Rosell- Ubial appears headed for rough sailing in the Commission on Appointments (CA) following strong opposition registered by a member of the House contingent in the powerful body.

Ubial is in danger of becoming the first Cabinet appointee of President Duterte to be rejected by the CA, after Party-list Rep. Harry L. Roque of Kabayan filed a five-point objection in a letter to Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III, ex officio chairman of the CA.

“After attending several meetings of the Committee on Health, as well as talking to concerned sectors, I have become convinced that she [Ubial] is not the right person to head a department crucial to the success of the Duterte administration’s program to alleviate the pitiable condition of many of our countrymen,” Roque said.

He said Ubial has a propensity to lie, even to Congress, to cover up her alleged incompetence.

“She lied to the public when she declared that Zika virus is not endemic to the Philippines, and that there were no cases yet of the viral infection here, only to be contradicted in the same breath by her subordinates in the Department of Health [DOH],” he added.

When confronted about this during a hearing of the Committee on Health of the House of Representatives, Roque said she tried to explain away her alleged incompetence by saying that the data presented by her subordinates were old.

“How ironic it is to see that the latest case of Zika virus at that time was found in her hometown, Iloilo City?” he asked

Second, Roque said Ubial has flipped-flopped on the P3-billion dengue-vaccination program, at one point calling for its suspension but later on saying it should push through. Contrary to what really happened, she told Congress that P500,000 worth of vaccines have not been withdrawn from the health centers on her orders.

“These vaccines are very delicate, as they require a cold chain process. If mishandled, they could go to waste, especially if the warehouses to which they are withdrawn are not properly refrigerated. And there is no showing that the cold chain process has been properly executed for this purpose,” Roque said.

Third, according to Roque, Ubial has neglected the Expanded Program of Immunization of the DOH, as the data made available to him by concerned sectors in the DOH indicate a shortage of regular vaccines for the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine, the DOH itself and the regional hospitals. The World Health Organization (WHO) reportedly tried to bring this matter to her attention repeatedly, but she has not replied to the queries sent by the WHO.