Uber issue bares government failure to keep pace with tech, consumer demands

UBER is no longer available in the Philippines.

The announcement on Tuesday irked rush-hour passengers relying on the ride-sharing application. Some had to use the platform of Uber’s competitor. Some, however, had to make do with what transportation is available just to get to work or to school.

Many of those who rely on Uber’s services considered themselves “hit” by the suspension slapped by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) against Uber. Stories of individuals and families quickly sprout out of social media, claiming that they are, in the words of Uber, among the “tens of thousands stranded” on Tuesday morning.

But just as quick as Uber’s announcement of the suspension of its service was the restoration of the service. According to Martin L. Delgra, the chairman of the land transport regulator, this “act of defiance” is similar to contempt, and will carry a huge consequence on the part of Uber and its peers.

“This would be akin to contempt on the part of the respondent to a plain and unambiguous order of the board for the respondent to comply,” he said during a news briefing on Tuesday.

Gridlock

FOR Malacañang, the one-month suspension of transport-network company (TNC) Uber is acceptable as its failure to abide by laws and regulations warrants government penalty. But if President Duterte’s urban-poor chief is to be asked, the LTFRB should not have suspended Uber’s operations.

Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor Chairman Terry L. Ridon said he is astonished by the LTFRB’s decision to punish Uber.

“The enabling environment for sincere discussions between stakeholders has been put in place already through the Senate, and we are wondering how the LTFRB, despite Senate intervention, proceeded with unilaterally imposing this suspension on Uber,” Ridon told the BusinessMirror.

“We have to remind ourselves that, more than anything else, safe and reliable alternative transport services is a paramount concern of the public at this time that the Duterte administration is resolving the traffic situation in Metro Manila,” Ridon added.

Ridon has backed the TNCs in its previous altercation with the LTFRB, saying Uber and Grab are “viable transport services” at a period the government is rolling out infrastructure development to resolve the traffic gridlock.

At loggerheads

PRESIDENTIAL Spokesman Ernesto C. Abella, however, said Malacañang supports the LTFRB in its move to suspend Uber for one month. “The issue here is striking a balance between innovation and laws and regulations that [the] LTFRB has to implement as part of its administrative function in regulating common carriers,” Abella said on Tuesday.

Abella added that, while the government recognizes “the positive and beneficial services offered by the TNCs”, Uber should not have challenged the rules and instructions of the LTFRB. “The sooner that the said institution [Uber] complies, then the sooner these things will be resolved,” Abella said.

On top of this, Abella said the government “empathizes with the traveling public”, who have been at the short end of the stick. “That’s exactly why we wish that the LTFRB and the Uber situation be addressed completes as soon as possible,” the President’s spokesman said.

The LTFRB and TNCs have been at loggerheads for more than one month now, tracing back to the latter’s crackdown on the former. Some 50,000 Uber and Grab drivers in July was ordered deactivated by the LTFRB for operating without government franchise.

Premature

UBER turned on its application on Tuesday noon to the horror of the LTFRB.

The company explained it did so merely because it filed before the regulator a motion for reconsideration on the suspension.

Uber also issued a public statement that it continued to accept new peers—without activating them—on the premise that the issue on their legality will be resolved soon.

That earned Uber further ire from the LTFRB, which said Uber willfully violated a board order, thus endangering its peers from being apprehended by local authorities for being “colorum” or illegal.

But in its motion for reconsideration, Uber said the government failed to give the company administrative due process. Uber also said it did not violate the July 26 order issued by the regulator.

“No Uber-accredited partners or operators were placed as of July 26 since no activations—which, to emphasize, is the grant of access to the Uber application for taking trips—were made as of such date,” Uber’s petition read.

The company added that pending the issues on tech-based ride-hailing services, the regulator’s imposition of a one-month suspension is “rather premature”.

“The motion for reconsideration is under consideration and we have to convene on it. But still, the order stands,” Delgra said.

Hence, all Uber trips on Tuesday—whether a driver has a certificate of public conveyance or a provisional authority to operate—were considered illegal.

Uber claimed that it turned on the Uber app for both drivers and riders because it has filed a motion for reconsideration.

“Over the course of this morning, tens of thousands of riders were left stranded, causing needless inconvenience, while drivers were unable to access the earning opportunities they rely on,” the company said in a statement. “We have filed a motion for reconsideration with the LTFRB. This means that Uber’s operations will continue until the motion is resolved.”

The LTFRB decided late Tuesday to deny the motion for reconsideration filed by Uber.