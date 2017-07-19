Uber, Grab’s row with government agency seen to trigger crisis

MALACAÑANG was asked to step in and quickly resolve transportation network companies Uber and Grab’s issue with the Land Transportation Franchise Regulatory Board officials, as Sen. Ralph G. Recto voiced concerns that grounding Uber and Grab cars in Metro Manila may “trigger a transport crisis”.

“In a mass transport-starved metropolis of 13 million, these ride-hailing companies provide a crucial service,” said Recto, senate president pro tempore, pointing out that, “in terms of carrying capacity, these two exceed MRT’s [Metro Rail Transit] daily ridership of 500,000”.

In a statement, Recto asserted, “This alone should prompt Malacañang to step in, to end the inconvenience of the hundreds of thousands who use them.” He warned that “if the impasse drags on, the Palace has no choice but to intervene”.

Recto awaits a meeting set next week by Sen. Joseph Victor G. Ejercito, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Services, to “find a middle ground on an issue in dire need of arbitration”

For instance, Recto noted that “on accreditation, what are the requirements [that] can be done away with?”

“How can the process be expedited? Is the fee reasonable? Are the documents required really needed?” the senator asked.

Recto also suggested Malacañang can quickly resolve the problem, as it “falls within the directive of President Duterte to cut red tape in all public offices”.

“On the other hand, so-called transportation network companies or TNCs, which is how regulators classify Grab and Uber, should comply with the regulations and not use public pressure as a way to evade them,” Recto added.