UAAP cancels Sunday’s games because of Karen

THE University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) has canceled the men’s basketball match at the FilOil Flying V Centre between defending champion Far Eastern University and University of the East, and Adamson University and Ateneo because of the threat of Typhoon Karen.

The league also called off the table tennis matches at the Blue Eagle Gym, as well as high-school volleyball games at the Adamson University Gym. The matches will be rescheduled to a later date, according to UAAP president Fr. Ermito de Sagon of host University of Santo Tomas.