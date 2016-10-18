Typhoon Karen destroys nearly P2.97 billion worth of crops–DA

As of October 18, the DA said a total of 215,716 metric tons (MT) of crops planted in 260,002 hectares of agricultural lands in Regions 1, 3, 4A and 5 were affected by the typhoon.

The DA said the rice sector suffered the brunt of Karen as it registered a production loss of 205,870 MT, valued at P2.81 billion.

The typhoon also destroyed 5,195 MT of high-value crops with an estimated value of P106.43 million. Corn crops damaged by the typhoon reached 4,651 MT, worth P60.34 million.

The DA said rice farmers in Region 3, or Central Luzon—considered the rice granary of the Philippines—incurred the biggest loss. The typhoon destroyed a total of 167,869 MT of rice, valued at P2.21 billion, planted in Region 3. Rice farmers in Tarlac were hardest hit, as they lost P1.04 billion worth of crops.





Data from the DA showed that Region 5, or the Bicol region, recorded crop damages amounting to P465.12 million. Also hit were Regions 1 and 4A, which posted losses reaching P172.93 and P13.97 million, respectively.

However, the DA expressed confidence that crops planted in more than 98 percent of affected areas have chances of recovery. The agency is currently conducting field validation of the data it collected.

Typhoon Karen exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday. But another typhoon, which is stronger than Karen, is expected to hit the country this week.

In a memorandum, the DA directed its regional offices that are in the pathway of Typhoon Lawin (international code name Haima) to take the necessary precautionary measures.

“Activate immediately your respective quick-response center and prepare and secure seed buffer stocks,” the memo addressed to DA-Regional Field Office (RFO) heads in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 5, and the Cordillera Administrative Region read.

The memo, signed by Roy Abaya, OIC undersecretary for Operations, asked RFOs to coordinate with affected neighboring regions to determine and provide their needed assistance.

The RFOs were also directed to closely monitor updates from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), secure their respective personnel and properties, and relocate livestock in their jurisdiction to safer places.

“Submit regular updates to the Office of Secretary and Office of the OIC Undersecretary for Operations daily every 9 a.m., including holidays,” the memorandum read.

The Pagasa said Lawin is expected to make a landfall over Cagayan on Thursday and could even become a supertyphoon.