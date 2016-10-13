Tycoon Andrew Tan receives Global Excellence Award

The International Chamber of Commerce Philippines (ICCP) gave tycoon Dr. Andrew L. Tan the Global Excellence Award in ceremonies held during the 42nd Philippine Business Conference at the Marriott Hotel on Thursday night.

The award recognizes Tan, who chairs the conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc. that owns Megaworld, Emperador, Travellers International (operator of Resorts World Manila) and McDonald’s Philippines (Golden Arches Development Corp.), for raising the bar of Philippine business to compete locally and internationally, and in helping the nation achieve inclusive growth and development.

Photo shows (from left) Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III, President Duterte, Alliance Global Group Chairman Dr. Andrew L. Tan, incoming Chairman of Asean Business Council Joey Concepcion, and Founding Chairman of the ICCP Francis Chua.