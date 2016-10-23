Two big steps forward

IF there’s one actor who can be referred to as a true-blue Quezon City International Film Festival (QCinema) baby, then probably it is Jess Mendoza.

Mendoza’s first QCinema stint was in 2014, when he played off Sid Lucero and Alessandra da Rossi in Lemuel Lorca’s Mauban: Ang Resiko. The performance gave Mendoza his second Urian acting nod.

In 2014 Mendoza impressed critics anew in Arnel Mardoquio’s profound Alienasyon, which served as the opening film of that year’s QCinema. He got his first Urduja Heritage Film Awards Best Supporting Actor trophy for his much-raved-about performance in the film.

Last year Mendoza was part of the main ensemble of highly respected actors that included Rio Locsin, Angeli Bayani, Mon Confiado, Rocky Salumbides and Mitch Valdes who traveled to Mindanao to film Chuck Gutierrez’s Iisa. The movie has since traveled to many festivals overseas.





This year Mendoza is on a roll once more with two very strong entries: Derick Cabrido’s Purgatoryo and Kristian Cordero’s Hinulid. Those who have seen these two films are one in saying that Mendoza can now be elevated to the A-list, with the sublime performances he showcased.

In Hinulid, he plays the son of superstar Nora Aunor who’s killed in a fraternity hazing. Mendoza, being the only non-Bikolano actor cast in the film, had to learn the dialect for his dialogues, and we’re told he stunned the production people who all thought he was a real Bikolano.

Filmmaker Cordero said, “Jess is a natural. He took his role very seriously and prepared for it. He would come to the set ready, and that’s why his coactor Nora Aunor has become so fond of him. Next to Nora’s, his role is the most important in the film. I’m very happy that I got to work with Jess on my second feature, and I look forward to working with him again in my next one.”

For his part, Mendoza shared he’s both honored and humbled to work alongside the superstar. “I was initially anxious and starstruck, but she made me feel at ease. I call her Nanay and we really bonded so well when we shot on location. In fact, I still communicate with her up to now. I consider myself very privileged to have worked with her in this grand scale.”

Mendoza’s other entry is Purgatoryo and he is proud of this one, too. “I was a replacement to another actor, but I really don’t mind. In this business, what’s important is a good role fell on your lap and you gave it your best shot.”

He said that, although working on his character was not easy because “there were so many layers to his very complex personality,” he was mentored well by the maverick filmmaker Cabrido and both are happy with the results.

Cabrido is excited for Mendoza. “Jess is an intelligent actor. He’s also very pleasant. Magaang katrabaho. Many times, I would just look at him and he’d understand what I want and that’s rare in this business. He is a collaborator and a team player. He’d go far, very far in this business.”

BALANCING HIS ROLES AS DAD AND ACTOR

At the moment, Jordan Herrera is enjoying autumn in Oregon with his wife and two kids, Jaydan and Stephanie.

“The kids love it here,” he told us over the phone while we were also in the United States. “This is a wonderful time—when it’s just about to get cold, and the sceneries and landscapes are amazing. The leaves of the trees have started to change colors some weeks ago and they’re now in their brightest shades and most colorful.”

Herrera added that spending quality time with his family is priceless. “I have two important roles—as a family man and as an actor. I make it a point to be with my family as often as I can. The kids are growing up very fast. We tried to immerse them in Philippine schools for two years but they had a difficult time adjusting, so we decided to bring them back to Oregon to study. It’s quite a difficult setup for an actor based in Manila, but it’s manageable.”

Before Herrera flew to Oregon, he finished Best Partee Ever, an entry to QCinema. Directed by first-time filmmaker Howard Yambao, it’s the story of a young man’s conviction and how five years inside a crowded, stinky jail helped him find his true self.

Herrera gives lead actor JC de Vera strong support, playing the man who would sweep JC’s character off his feet—and senses, too. It is Herrera’s first dip in an indie festival movie and he’s happy with the experience.

“The production team immediately made me feel at ease. My director, despite his being new, guided me well and explained to me thoroughly the character I was playing. He knew his narrative by heart and that’s very important to everyone involved, especially to actors like me. There were times I felt the motivation he gave me were inspired by his real-life experiences.”

The film, produced by Larry Castillo, was shot entirely in Pampanga and also features such competent actors as Aaron Rivera, Mercedes Cabral, Odette Khan, Shandi Bacolod and Acey Aguilar. Herrera’s stint gave him an appreciation of indie filmmaking in the Philippines and ignited his desire to appear in more such films in the future.

“The people seem to more realistic and grounded, and actors are allowed to really collaborate and be part of the filmmaking process. Work is also on a much faster pace,” he observed.

When Herrera comes back from his annual vacation overseas, he said he will definitely be recharged to take on new roles on TV and cinema. “I love this job. Actually, it’s more than just work: acting is my ‘found’ passion.”