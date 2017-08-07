Twin Celebration  

Publicly listed Citystate Savings Bank held a Thanksgiving Mass on August 4 at its head office in the Citystate Centre Building, Shaw Boulevard, Pasig City, to signal the celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Fr. Roby James of San Carlos Seminary celebrated the Holy Mass, which was followed by the blessing of bank offices.

A decorated booth was set up at the ground floor, where tenants and visitors had free coffee and ice cream, and where they also liked the official Citystate Savings Bank Facebook page.

In photo are Citystate Savings Bank officers and employees attending the First Friday Mass anticipating the 41st anniversary of sister company Eternal Gardens on August 11.

With them are (seated, second from left) D. Edgard A. Cabangon, chairman of the board and CEO of Eternal Gardens; Fr. Joselito Buenafe, mass celebrant in Makati; and Benjamin V. Ramos, president of Citystate Savings Bank.