Trump suggests Berlin attack affirms his plan to bar Muslims

WASHINGTON—President-elect Donald J. Trump seemed to suggest on Wednesday that the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin vindicated his proposal during the presidential campaign to bar Muslims from entering the United States.

“You know my plans,” Trump said to reporters who asked whether the attack on Monday would cause him to re-evaluate his proposals to create a Muslim registry or to stop Muslim immigration to the United States. “All along, I’ve been proven to be right. One hundred-percent correct.”

It was not clear whether Trump was reaffirming his much-criticized call for a wholesale ban on immigration from Muslim countries or his subsequent clarification that he would stop only those entering from countries with a history of Islamic extremism. As with many of his pronouncements since his election last month, the remarks, delivered at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, were cryptic and left room for broad interpretation. But hours later, one of his advisers said he was only restating his most recent position.

“President-elect Trump has been clear that we will suspend admission of those from countries with high terrorism rates and apply a strict vetting procedure for those seeking entry in order to protect American lives,” said Jason Miller, the communications director for the transition. “This might upset those with their heads stuck in the politically correct sand, but nothing is more important than keeping our people safe.”

A Tunisian was being sought in the Berlin attack.

On Wednesday Trump and his national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, met with a delegation of generals and admirals from the Pentagon’s joint staff at the president-elect’s Palm Beach club. A day earlier, Flynn met in Washington with Vice President-elect Mike Pence and Trump’s nominees for secretary of defense, Gen. James N. Mattis; secretary of state, Rex W. Tillerson; and secretary of Homeland Security, John F. Kelly.

Advisers to Trump did not discuss the meetings or say how he planned to respond to the attack in Germany. In a Twitter post on Monday, the president-elect said that terrorism was “getting worse” and that “the civilized world must change thinking!”

Trump’s position on banning Muslim immigrants has gone through various modifications since December 2015, when he first called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the US until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”

Image Credits: AP