Trump, Clinton trade charges, insults

SAINT LOUIS—In a bitter debate filled with fire and insult, Hillary Clinton declared that Donald Trump’s vulgar comments about women reveal “exactly who he is” and prove his unsuitability to be president.

Firing back, he accused her of attacking women involved in Bill Clinton’s extramarital affairs and promised she would “be in jail” if he were president.

Trump, who entered Sunday night’s debate desperate to steady his floundering campaign, unleashed a barrage of attacks and continually interrupted Clinton. He repeatedly called her a “liar,” labeled her the “devil” and contended she had “tremendous hate in her heart.”

On one substantive matter, he acknowledged for the first time that he had paid no federal income taxes for many years.





The debate was the culmination of a stunning stretch in the race for the White House, which began with the release of a new video in which Trump is heard bragging about how his fame allowed him to “do anything” to women. Many Republicans rushed to revoke their support, with some calling for him to drop out of the race.

Bill Clinton’s abuse of women

Answering for his words for the first time, Trump denied that he had ever kissed and grabbed women without their consent. He said repeatedly that his words in 2005 were merely “locker-room talk” and paled in comparison to what he called Bill Clinton’s abuse of women.

“She should be ashamed of herself,” Trump declared. Ahead of the debate, the businessman met with three women who accused the former president of sexual harassment and even rape, then invited them to sit in the debate hall.

Bill Clinton never faced any criminal charges in relation to the allegations, and a lawsuit over an alleged rape was dismissed. He did settle a lawsuit with one of the women who claimed harassment.

On the debate stage, Clinton did not respond directly to Trump’s accusations about her husband or her own role, but was blistering in her condemnation of his predatory comments about women in the tape released on Friday.

“I think it’s clear to anyone who heard him that it represents exactly who he is,” she said, adding that she did not believe Trump had the “fitness to serve” as commander in chief.

Trump’s witness vs Clinton was paid

A sexual-assault victim who is critical of Hillary Clinton and who appeared alongside Donald Trump before Sunday night’s debate was paid $2,500 by a political action committee founded by Trump ally Roger Stone.

The Arkansas woman, Kathy Shelton, was sexually assaulted at age 12 and was the victim in a 1975 case in which Clinton was appointed to represent her then-41-year-old attacker, Thomas Alfred Taylor. Shelton has accused Clinton of crossing ethical bounds in the case, and over the past few months, Shelton has given TV and video interviews slamming Clinton.

Shelton’s case has been extensively cited in conservative media as evidence that Clinton, the Democratic nominee for president, does not have the best interests of women at heart.

The May payment to Shelton by the Committee to Restore America’s Greatness PAC, founded by Stone, was described as “contract labor” in campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Asked by The Associated Press (AP) about the reason for the payment, Stone said in an e-mail that Shelton “was extensively interviewed on video about her experience with Hillary Clinton and was paid for her time.” Shelton did not respond to a written request for comment left at her home in recent weeks by an AP reporter.

No hand shake at start of debate

The second debate was a town-hall format, with several undecided voters sitting on stage with the candidates. The voters, all from the Saint Louis area, were selected by Gallup. The tension between Trump and Clinton was palpable from the start of their 90-minute debate, the second time they have faced off in the presidential campaign. They did not shake hands as they met at center stage.

Trump, who is several inches taller than Clinton, stood close behind her as she answered questions from the voters. At other times, he paced the stage, repeatedly interrupting her and criticizing the moderators.

Struggled to articulate policy proposals

Trump struggled at times to articulate detailed policy proposals, repeatedly dancing around questions about how he would replace President Barack Obama’s health-care law, a measure he has vowed to replace.

But he leveled several charges against Clinton that will likely energize his supporters, including saying she should have been criminally charged for her controversial e-mail practices at the State Department.

Disagree with Pence on Syria

In a rare public break with his running mate, Trump made clear that he did not agree with Mike Pence on how to deal with war-torn Syria. Last week Pence said the US military should be ready to strike Syrian military targets that are under the command of President Bashar al-Assad.

The threat of military action against the Russia-backed Assad government marks a departure from Trump’s preference for a focus on Islamic State targets.

Trump Said: “He and I haven’t spoken and I disagree.”

Struggling campaign

Trump’s campaign was already struggling before the new video was released, due in part to his uneven performance in the first presidential debate. Many Republicans saw Sunday’s showdown as his last best chance to salvage his campaign.

It was unclear whether Trump’s performance did anything to expand his support beyond his core backers. He did repeatedly cast Clinton as a career politician who had accomplished little during her years in Washington and would be incapable of bringing about change, one of his strongest argument in a campaign that has highlighted American’s deep frustration.

“With her, it’s all talk and no action,” Trump said.

WikiLeaks on Hillary

The new revelations about Trump overshadowed potentially damaging revelations about Clinton’s paid speeches to Wall Street firms. E-mails released by WikiLeaks last week showed Clinton told a group that it’s acceptable for a president to project differing positions in public and private.

Asked in the debate whether that’s “two-faced,” Clinton pointed to Abraham Lincoln, saying he did whatever he could to get 13th Amendment passed, allowing emancipation of the slaves, by lawmakers who did not support African-American equality.

“I was making the point it is hard sometimes to get the Congress to do what you want them to do. That was a great display of presidential leadership.”

Rolling his eyes, Trump said, “Now she’s blaming the late, great Abraham Lincoln.”

NBC suspends Billy Bush

The political firestorm that preceded the debate was sparked by a video obtained and released on Friday by The Washington Post and NBC News.

In the video, Trump, who was married to his current wife at the time, is heard describing attempts to have sex with a married woman. He also brags to Billy Bush of Access Hollywood about women letting him kiss them and grab their genitals because he is famous.

NBC said on Sunday that it had indefinitely suspended Bush, now a Today show personality, for his role in the crude conversation with Trump.

Trump used the revelations as an opening to make good on his repeated promises to throw Bill Clinton’s sexual history into the center of his campaign against his wife. Less than two hours before the debate, he brazenly met publicly with several women who have accused Bill Clinton of unwanted sexual advances and even rape.

Meeting with Bill Clinton’s victims

Trump refused to answer questions from reporters about his own aggressive sexual remarks about women during the meeting in a hotel conference room with Shelton, Paula Jones, Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey.

Broaddrick, a former Arkansas nursing-home administrator, first claimed 17 years ago that Bill Clinton raped her during a meeting in Little Rock in 1978. Her lawsuit against him was dismissed in 2001 and criminal charges were never filed. Clinton has denied the allegations.

In the heated debate’s final moments, the candidates briefly put aside their animosity when asked by a voter if they respected anything about each other.

Clinton said she respected Trump’s children, calling them “incredibly able and devoted.”

Trump, as if pulling a line directly from the Clinton campaign, called his Democratic opponent a “fighter.”

“She doesn’t quit, she doesn’t give up,” he said. “I respect that.”