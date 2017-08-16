Troops kill BIFF bomb expert in Maguindanao

A bomb expert of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) was killed on Tuesday night during a law-enforcement operation by policemen and soldiers in Maguindanao.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, identified the suspect as Ebrahim Ali, alias Ebs, 49, who was included in the list of wanted persons sought with the declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

Encinas said Ali was a bomb instructor of the BIFF under Muhaiden Animbang, alias commander Kagi Karialan.

Encinas added elements of the Army’s 603rd Brigade and the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group were dispatched to arrest Ali on Tuesday.

However, Ali reportedly drew his gun upon sensing the government troops at his lair in Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, at around 7:15 p.m.

“The subject pulled out his gun from his sling bag when about to be arrested, prompting the arresting team to shoot him,” Encinas said.

Encinas added the operating troops recovered a .45 caliber pistol with a magazine loaded with six live bullets.