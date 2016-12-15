Transportify gears for holiday rush

TRANSPORTIFY now gives the market a cheaper and more efficient alternative for their on-demand logistics needs.

A mobile and Web application that connects customers with qualified independent contractors (driver partners), Transportify is the ideal logistics solution for delivering anything within Metro Manila and even surrounding areas.

With a pool of over 1,500 driver-partners in less than five months of operations in the Philippines, Transportify has the network and capacity to address on-demand logistics not only during holidays but all year round.

For MPVs, customers only need to shell out P250 for the first 3 kilometers and P20 for every kilometer thereafter. They also have L300s that start at P600 for the first 3 km and P30 for every kilometer thereafter.

Noel Abelardo, head of Business Program, said: “We want to help move things faster and more efficiently in Metro Manila this holiday season. Transportify will help business customers and even individuals manage their logistics needs so they can focus on things that really matter to them. Our value proposition for on-demand logistics needs is better than what is available in the market.”

With Transportify, delivery needs for holiday is no longer worrisome, even with the phenomenal Metro Manila traffic. Transportify will cater to the special needs of its customers efficiently and on time.

For a worry-free logistics solution, either for your corporate giveaways, event and promotional materials, office raffle prices from huge appliances to small tokens for your employees, or just simply gifts for your loved ones, download the Transportify app on Apple Store for iOS devices, and on Google Play Store for Android devices.

Founded by Inspire Ventures and Ardent Capital, Deliveree (known in the Philippines as Transportify) is a mobile and Web app that allows you to book and manage pickups and deliveries of almost anything in select Metro areas across Southeast Asia. Its marketplace connects businesses and individuals with qualified drivers and their vehicles to provide affordable and trustworthy service according to the company’s strict quality standards. Presently they are serving the Bangkok, Jakarta, and Manila markets with more locations coming soon.