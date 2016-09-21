Transfer of flights to Clark under way

THE planned transfer to Clark of most domestic and low-cost carrier (LCC) flights to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) is under way as part of the short- to medium-term plan of the government, Asean-Airline Operators Council Chairman Onnie Nakpil said.

“Clark can accommodate all the domestic and low-cost carriers that the Naia needs to transfer there,” Nakpil said, quoting Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) President Alexander Cauguiran.

Nakpil, who was in Clark for the past two weeks, told the BusinessMirror the initial plan calls for the transfer of domestic flights of Philippine Airlines (PAL), Cebu Pacific (CEB), Air Asia and AirAsiaZest.

Currently, Pal Express flies out of Clark 28 times a week; CEB 24 times; AirAsiaZest, 32 times; and Jin Air, twice to Incheon, South Korea. PAL sources said the airline also plans to transfer one of its international flights, probably one serving Incheon, South Korea.





PAL Spokesman Cielo Villaluna confirmed the airline will be mounting new Clark flights.

“That’s the plan. However, this will only happen once logistical and manpower requirements are in place. While stakeholders in the aviation industry need to do their share, there is a preparation process involving catering, ground handling, passenger handling, refueling and transporting passengers between Clark and Manila,” she said.

General aviation

Nakpil said that, since it would take some time for the General Aviation (GenAv) planes to prepare the facilities in Sangley Point, Cavite, like hangars and ground-handling equipment, it was also decided by the Clark International Airport Corp. (Ciac) that GenAv’s executive jets should be transferred to Clark, as well.

“Ciac is preparing the expansion of the passenger terminal, although at present, they are using the relatively new terminal that could accommodate 800 passengers at a time. This is the number of passengers of two wide-body airplanes. They will also use the old terminal, designed for 400 passengers,” he added.

Nakpil said Ciac’s medium-term plan is the expansion of the runway and taxiway.

Ciac is at the heart of Central Luzon, making it the most viable and convenient airport of choice for travelers from North-Central Luzon and the northern Metro Manila. It is easily accessible by shuttle bus from various points of Metro Manila and North Luzon.

The Clark airport is one of the biggest aviation complexes in Asia, with two runways in parallel configuration that can easily be extended to 4 kilometers to accommodate new generation wide-bodied aircraft.

The primary runway (Runway 02R/20L) has a length of 3,200 meters and a width of 61 meters. It is fully equipped with all navigational aids and lighting facilities and has a Category 1 rating for precision approach.

The secondary runway (Runway 02L/20R) has a length of 3,200 meters and a width of 45 meters. It is not yet equipped with navigational aids and lighting facilities and is currently used for visual flight rules (VFR) only. The airport is well-equipped with a terminal radar approach control, navigational aids, meteorological equipment, airfield ground lighting system and crash, rire and rescue facilities.

Dual-airport system

Early this year, former CIAC President Emigdio Tanjuatco III praised as a welcome development President Duterte’s declaration that Clark International Airport can be utilized for domestic and international flights.

He was then reacting to Mr. Duterte’s State of the Nation Address (Sona), where the Chief Executive mentioned that “Clark can be utilized to shift some operations of domestic and international flights of airlines.”

Tanjuatco was recently replaced by Cauguiran, who is also pushing for a dual-airport system, wherein both Clark and the Naia can coexist to cater to the needs of the passengers. The plan involves the development of both airports.

As planned, the Clark airport will cater to the Central and North Luzon area, while the Naia can service the Southern areas of the Philippines. Presently, Clark has limited capability and could not accommodate all flights that are planned to be transferred there.

The Clark Passenger Terminal has a capacity of 4.2 million passengers per annum, as compared to the Naia’s 30-million capacity, he said.

The Clark vision

Nakpil said that, although Clark has enough infrastructure to accept the hundreds of tons of passenger and freight, the authorities here are inviting other stakeholders and new players to invest in additional ground-handling equipment and fuel-supply depot.

Caguiran, who used to be Ciac’s CEO, has a good vision for Clark, and part of his advocacy is to promote the twin-concept of having both the Naia and Ciac as major hubs, Nakpil said.

“By the time President Duterte leaves office six years from now, Ciac hopes that it’s five-year plan is fully operational and the focus then would be devoted to the long-range plan,” Nakpil added. “Clark is already here, what it needs is the air carriers’ and the government’s full support.”

When asked why the 28 aircraft that landed at Clark last September complained of poor service, Nakpil had this to say: “There’s not enough ground-handling equipment to meet the demands of 28 airplanes landing almost simultaneously; not even the Naia can do that.”

He added that providing fuel for the 28 aircraft would also be very difficult, “because most of them were asking to be refueled within two hours because they wanted to return to the Naia as soon as possible.”

PAL silent

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines (PAL) is maintaining low profile on the planned transfer, not wanting to antagonize many of its passengers, who would feel that they are being abandoned in exchange for Clark.

Villaluna said they object to the use of the term “transferring” to Clark, because it would seem to appear that the airline is abandoning some flights at the Naia in exchange for Clark.

“We are mounting new flights to Clark,” she said, adding that PAL continues to support the government’s effort to improve its capabilities to reduce air congestion.

Villaluna said for PAL to help decongest the Naia, it has also reduced flights to some destinations that used to have 10 flights a day to seven flights a day.

In a recent speech, PAL President Jaime J. Bautista warned that even China, including Hong Kong, is complaining of air congestion and had asked PAL to reduce some flights to China, including Hong Kong.

PAL said this directive hurts the air carrier at a time when it wants to increase flights abroad as part of its new strategy and target of becoming a five-star airline in five years.