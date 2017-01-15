Traders vow to oppose total import ban on meat, chicks

More than a month after the Department of Agriculture (DA) imposed a total revalidation of all the sanitary phytosanitary import clearances (SPS-ICs), meat traders are now faced with a new problem: import bans.

The DA has recently imposed a series of temporary bans on the importation of poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen from some areas in European countries.

The DA made the decision after the governments of England, France, Poland and the Netherlands confirmed to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) the outbreaks of H5N8 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus in their respective countries.

The temporary import bans were put into in early January in the following areas: South, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire England (affecting house turkeys); Abbega, Friesland, the Netherlands (affecting laying hens); Almayrac, Tarn and Monbahus, Lot-et-Garonne, France (affecting birds); and Deszczno, Gorzowski, Lubuskie and Przemyski, Pordkarpackie in Poland.

Concern

“So far, the DA has been going about it the right way by imposing temporary bans on zones,” Meat Importers and Traders Association (Mita) President Jesus Cham told the BusinessMirror.

“What is of concern is the recent pronouncement that the bans will be expanded to cover entire countries. This is without scientific basis and will surely lead to controversy,” Cham added.

Cham was referring to a Facebook post made by Agriculture chief Emmanuel F. Piñol on January 8. In his Facebook page, Piñol said he directed Assistant Secretary for Livestock Enrico Garzon to impose a total ban in the entirety of South Korea, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

However, as of January 12, the DA is yet to release a memorandum regarding the ban covering the entirety of the said countries. Piñol added that the only countries allowed to export poultry products to the Philippines are the US, Canada and Australia, the major sources of imported poultry products.

“All other countries which are not listed here as exempt from the ban will also be temporarily banned from exporting chicken, eggs and ducks and other poultry products to the Philippines pending a review of their health status,” Piñol said.

Price-hike fears

Should the DA pushes through with a temporary ban in all the Philippines’s trading partners but for United States, Australia and Canada, Cham said it would surely trigger a price hike of meat locally.

“The processors will be severely impacted as the import of chicken mdm [mechanically deboned meat] is substantial. Other origins will take advantage by raising prices to processors and [the] increase may be passed on to consumers,” Cham said.

“Even a few cents’ increase will mean a lot of money when multiplied by tons. We will see when the Philippines institutes the ban,” Cham added.

Should the Filipino consumers be wary about the recent bird-flu outbreaks in the European region? Cham said no.

“I believe this particular bird-flu strain has not been known to infect humans. Furthermore, all imports are covered by health certificates, so there is absolutely no concern in this regard,” he said.

Barrier vs bird flu

With the bans in place, Manila has suspended the processing, evaluation of the application and issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance of domestic and wild birds and poultry products from the four European countries.

The DA warned that it will confiscate all shipments of the banned commodities originating from HPAI-affected areas in the four European countries. The ban does not cover heat-treated products.

“Frozen poultry meat with slaughter/process date of 21 days prior to the HPAI outbreaks are allowed to enter the country subject to veterinary quarantine rules and regulations,” Piñol said.

Manila usually imposes a temporary ban on poultry products from areas where there are HPAI outbreaks as a preventive measure.

Currently, the Philippines is one of the few countries in Southeast Asia that remains free from the dreaded avian influenza virus. The virus, which resurfaced in Asia in 2003, crippled poultry industries in neighboring countries, like Vietnam.

“I expect to receive complaints and requests for reconsideration from the countries affected by the ban, but I am appealing to our trading partners to understand our position,” Piñol said.

“The Philippines’s poultry, egg and duck industries are the sources of livelihood of millions of Filipino farmers. Any outbreak of diseases in the sector will have a devastating effect on the lives of many poor Filipinos, not to mention the threat to the health of our people,” Piñol added.

To date, there has been no cases of human infection with H5N8 HPAI since its discovery, according to the World Health Organization.

“Following outbreaks of influenza A(H5N8)/A(H5N2) in the US, information on individuals with exposure to infected birds was collected, but no evidence of human infection with influenza A(H5) was detected among the persons involved in the study,” the WHO said in its report on the assessment of risk associated with influenza A(H5N8) virus published on November 17 last year.

Enough supply

Meanwhile, United Broilers Raisers Association President Elias Jose M. Inciong welcomed the import bans as a preventive measure to protect the local poultry industry from the bird-flu outbreaks.

However, Inciong said the import bans will not have a direct impact on the farm-gate price of locally produced chicken.

“There will be no effect in terms sales and prices because the US, Canada and Australia were not the ones banned, which are the main sources of products that the processors and traders use and import,” Inciong told the BusinessMirror.

The country’s chicken inventory as of January 2 has reached 24,238.49 metric tons (MT), more than half, or 68.47 percent higher, than the 14,387.06 MT recorded in the same period last year, according to the latest data from the National Meat Inspection Service.

Of the figure, 15,160.96 MT, or 62.54 percent of the total inventory, were locally produced. The local chicken in the inventory were more than double of the 6,505.69 MT recorded a year ago.

The remaining chicken inventory of some 9,077.53 MT were imported from abroad. The figure was 15.17 percent higher than the 7,881.37 MT imported chicken same time period in 2016.

