Trade deficit nearly doubled in August

The Philippines’s trade deficit in August nearly doubled to $2.02 billion, from $1.04 billion recorded a year ago, according to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Data from the PSA showed that the country’s import bill in August continued to outpace revenues from exports during the period.

In August PSA data showed that export revenues in August declined by 4.4 percent to $4.9 billion, from $5.12 billion recorded a year ago.

In contrast, the country’s import payments rose by 12.2 percent to $6.927 billion in August, from $6.17 billion posted in the same period last year.





“The increase in [imports] was due to the positive growth rates of seven out of the top 10 major imported commodities for the month, led by transport equipment,” the PSA said.

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said the country’s purchases of consumer goods from abroad grew by 59 percent, while payments for imported capital goods expanded by 29.9 percent.

Also, products of neighboring Asian economies drove up the country’s import payment. Hefty increases in imports from Indonesia, Thailand, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and India were observed.

As for the country’s merchandise exports, Neda Deputy Director General Rosemarie G. Edillon noted that revenues from commodity groups, like manufactures, agro-based products and petroleum products, declined in August.

“Given the sluggish external environment, the country should focus on diversifying its export markets and improving productivity and competitiveness of industries,” Edillon said.

“With traditional export markets, such as Japan and the United States, still showing weak appetite for Philippine exports, new markets should be explored,” she added.

Edillon said Filipino traders could consider tapping new markets, such as Russia and Kazakhstan, which are being eyed as potential destinations for agriculture and industrial products. She said Kuwait, Mongolia and Malaysia are also potential markets for Philippine products.

“We also need to shift to high-value crops as potential agricultural exports. This can be done if we improve agricultural productivity through investments in modernization efforts, infrastructure and research,” she said.