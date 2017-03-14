TPB employees hold ‘Black Friday’ protest vs Montano

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

LAST Friday, March 10, the strangest thing happened at the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

After the agency’s usual flag retreat ceremony at its office in Legaspi Towers 300 in Pasay City, about 100 TPB employees, all dressed in black, bowed their heads in prayer. It was unusual behavior for most of the government employees, who normally would be scurrying home right after the ceremony, battling it out like most Filipinos in traffic jams, but eager to be with their families to enjoy the weekend.

Part of that prayer reads: “We beseech you, Lord, to grant us peace of mind that we may find joy and purpose in our simple lives as civil servants, with no want of personal gain. Remind us, Father, of our mortality and frailty, that the power of intercessory prayer in Your Name can tear down any human stranglehold, such as corruption and vicious greed, that treachery will be brought to light and justice will prevail as Your Word promises us that those who exalt themselves will be humbled in Your time, and what it is made wrong will be righted by You.”

After they prayed, the employees proceeded to take selfies and groufies, posting them on their respective Facebook pages with the hashtag #TPBinBLACK or with the status “Black Friday”. (Note: the BusinessMirror purposely did not post the photos of the employees to protect their identities.)

Absent at the flag retreat was TPB Chief Operating Officer Cesar D. Montano, a multiawarded actor and singer who was appointed last December by President Duterte to the agency’s board, as well as his executive assistants. TPB sources said Montano was in Bohol that day, having supposedly joined the familiarization tour for Japanese media hosted by the agency. With him, the same sources said, were his brother, Rommel Montano, and a bodyguard.

The Black Friday protest of the employees served to formalize their complaint versus their COO. Only nine days before, the Presidential Action Center (PACE) received a complaint from “the TPB management and employees,” listing “irregularities committed by [Montano] and his team in the performance of his duty as chief operating officer.” A copy sent to the BusinessMirror was stamped and “received” by the Office of the President’s PACE in Malacañang on March 1.

Among the alleged irregularities already published in several news reports include multimillion-peso contracts for sponsorships of concerts that had nothing to do with TPB’s mandate to promote key Philippine destinations, the hiring of personnel, such as relatives, for jobs already being performed by current employees, unauthorized travels to local and foreign destinations without itineraries and arrogant behavior from his staff, among others.

The unnamed employees and officials of the TPB also complained that, despite frequent attempts, they have been unable to convene a board of directors meeting to be attended by Montano, so the agency could finalize its work program for the rest of the year. Their last board meeting was on February 27, which was attended by Montano, who had left without the work program discussed and approved.

Sought for comment on the allegations versus Montano, DOT Undersecretary for Public Affairs Katherine de Castro said in a text message to the BusinessMirror: “The Secretary [Wanda Corazon T. Teo] is still on an official trip. She is, however, aware of the complaints filed recently against TPB Coo Cesar Montano. The department will await for the results of the investigation being conducted by PACE.”

For his part, Montano, whose appointment at the TPB was criticized by tourism industry leaders for his lack of qualifications (See, “Montano’s Tourism Promotions Board appointment questioned, in the BusinessMirror, December 27, 2016), denied any wrongdoing and decried the allegations as “baseless and untrue”.

In an official statement posted on “SELPHILIPPINES”, a Facebook page (http://bit.ly/2mmxwjP) documenting Montano’s activities as TPB chief and entitled “Kuya Buboy in Action—Tourism Promotions Board”, Montano decried the anonymity of the complaints and said no evidence had been presented “to substantiate claims. Without proof, anyone can easily fabricate stories with the sole purpose of destroying the credibility of the agency and this administration.”

He added: “It is our hope and prayer that politics do not keep us from doing our job in promoting a safer and drug-free Philippines to tourists. Montano’s nickname is “Buboy”, and the site, administered by his brother Rommel, is one of the items on the list of complaints of the TPB management and employees versus the COO.

Duterte has already dismissed the allegations against Montano in a news conference on Monday, daring the complainants to “file a case” versus the latter. He added: “I trust the guy, that’s why I appointed him. If I did not have confidence in him, I would not have put him there.”

For its part, Carat Philippines said it did not produce the Luneta concert on February 25, as alleged in the complaint filed by TPB employees and management at PACE. “It is unfortunate that the name of Carat Philippines was dragged in news reports involving a complaint filed by the [TPB employees], claiming acts of misconduct by their head Cesar Montano…. Carat Philippines conducts its business with professionalism, integrity and with its clients’ welfare in mind.”