Toyota opens 4th full-service dealership in Aklan

KALIBO, Aklan—Toyota Motors Philippines (TMP) has opened its fourth full-scale dealership and service center in Numancia, Aklan, last Tuesday

afternoon.

Satoru Suzuki, TMP president, said the company is bullish on the opening of another branch

because of the vibrant economy of the province.

“Aklan is known because of Boracay Island and the Kalibo Ati-Atihan Festival. We consider 2017 as the year of continued challenges to our company,” he said during his message

at the opening of the dealership.

Edison Lao, general manager of the Toyota Motors-Aklan, said the branch is the fourth in the island of Panay, composed of the provinces of Iloilo, Capiz, Antique and Aklan.

In 2015 TMP partnered with the Lao family as part of its dealership expansion nationwide.

Aklan Gov. Florencio Miraflores said TMP’s investment in the province was a sign of Aklan’s continued economic growth.

“Aklan is a national highway of vehicles, as tourists come and go to Boracay Island,” he added.