Tourism stakeholders urge Montano to resign

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

TOURISM-Industry stakeholders are calling for the resignation of actor Cesar Montano as COO of the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), in the wake of allegations of irregularities raised by concerned officers and em-ployees against him.

This developed as the Blue Ribbon Committee chaired by Sen. Richard J. Gordon, is expected to calendar soon the first hearing into said allegations of 24 irregularities and indiscretions committed by Montano.

In a text message to the BusinessMirror, Sen. Ma. Lourdes Nancy Binay, chairman of the Upper House’s Committee on Tourism, said, “[Senator Gordon and I] already talked about it. Best effort, we will try to hold a hearing this April. If not possible, it will be in May [when the Senate returns from its recess].”

On March 14 Binay filed Senate Resolution 326, “directing the committee on public accountability of public officers and investigations [Blue Ribbon] and other appropriate Senate committees to investigate, in aid of legislation, the truth and accuracy of the allegations against Chief Operating Officer Cesar Montano of the Tourism Promotions Board [TPB].”

For his part, Cesar R. Cruz, president of the 300-strong Philippine Tour Operators Association Inc. , welcomed Binay’s resolution, and said the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee “is a better venue to air all these complaints against COO Montano, as well as his alleged complaints of financial irregularities against TPB employees. I hope Senator Binay pushes through with the investigation.”

Montano, in an interview with an entertainment columnist, claimed the TPB employees were conniving against him, after he uncovered some anomalies in some transactions of the agency. He failed to mention this, however, in his official statement posted on “SelPhilippines”, a Facebook page reportedly set up by his brother Rommel, documenting activities of the TPB head.

But Cruz insisted, “Even if only half of those allegations in the white paper against Montano were true, he should resign already. He has lost the moral ascendancy to lead the TPB.”

He added that more than the alleged financial irregularities, his group was concerned about Montano’s reported “work ethic”, such as leaving meetings abruptly; the alleged inability to understand concepts and ideas raised in presentations; playing the guitar in his room while important documents are awaiting his signature, to name a few. “He really shouldn’t be in that post,” the Philtoa head said.

Cruz also took up the cudgels for the TPB, whom he described as having professional and “compliant government employees. We’ve dealt with them and know them well. They’re not the type to make loud complaints against their officials. They’re followers [of policy].”

The tourism industry veteran expressed hope the Senate investigation proceeds quickly, so the issue is laid to rest immediately. “This is the 50th year of the Asean, and the Philippines is the chair. We should be attending to this, helping the Philippine destinations get more noticed, instead of being mired in these [issues against Montano]. Three months have already gone by; we are wasting time and opportunity to promote the Philippines,” he stressed.

The acts of irregularity versus Montano were contained in a complaint filed on March 1 by TPB management and employees with the Presidential Action Center (PACE), at the Office of the President in Malacañang. These complaints are being investigated by the Cabinet Secretary Leoncio B. Evasco Jr., according to Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo in a recent press briefing. (See, “Teo calls for TPB board meet amid growing dissatisfaction with Montano” in the BusinessMirror, March 21, 2017.)

This didn’t sit well with other industry stakeholders, however, who pointed out that Evasco and Montano are friends. The latter also hails from Bohol, where the Malacañang official was a mayor.

Former Tourism Secretary Narzalina Z. Lim, in an interview said, “There should be an independent body formed to investigate the allegations against Montano. Evasco is from Bohol and Montano is from Bohol. This might be another case of lutong Macao [whitewashing].”

She lauded the move of Binay to have the matter investigated by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. “I think, we have better chances in the Senate. Let’s leave the investigation to the Senate, rather than have parallel investigations,” she said. Lim is now president of Asia Pacific Projects Inc., a tourism and hospitality consulting company.

The TPB, a government-owned and -controlled corporation attached to the Department of Tourism, derives its operations budget primarily from contributions from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., airport and port fees contributed to the national government, Duty-Free Philippines Corp. and a yearly budget allocation under the General Appropriations Act. At any given time, the TPB handles roughly P2 billion in funds, much of it going to marketing and promotion activities.

According to Binay’s Senate resolution, employees of the TPB “listed 24 irregularities and indiscretions” allegedly committed by Montano. “It is imperative that we look into the complaints against Mr. Montano. He is leading an agency tasked with domestic and international promotions of the Department of Tourism. As such, he must act with the protection of the image of the TPB and the government in mind at all times,” Binay said in a news statement.

“I also urge Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo to look into this matter. We cannot allow our efforts to promote the country as a top tourist destination to be ruined by controversies, especially one involving an official of our tourism agency,” she added.

Among the alleged irregularities leveled against Montano, Binay said, were “unprofessional behavior, incompetence and possible corruption. The complainants questioned, in particular, an P11.2-million contract entered into by Montano for an event where he and his nieces were guest performers.”

Montano was also criticized for hiring his own team and consultants into the agency, despite the presence of incumbent employees performing the same tasks. The complaint also states that Montano “charged the agency for trips that were not part of his job”.

Binay added Montano “was also accused of nepotism, having appointed his relative Priza Cinco, his brother Rommel Montano and a member of his household Peter Domingo”. Under the law, nepotism is punishable by dismissal from government service.

“This investigation will enable us to review our laws, and ensure that issues of malfeasance, misfeasance and charges of graft and corruption in the government are immediately addressed,” the senator stressed.

“Our country has a huge potential to be known as a top tourist destination, so it’s necessary to immediately resolve this issue that is damaging to our nation’s image. We must discuss it, and find the truth behind this issue at the quickest time possible, so we can focus on more important work: the promotion of the beautiful destinations in the Philippines,” Binay said.