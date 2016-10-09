Tourism destinations have now become ‘hives of commerce’

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) pointed to the transformative nature of tourism, developing many sites and destinations into business centers, in both the provinces and the Metro area, as well.

Speaking on behalf of President Duterte who was invited as the keynote speaker at the First World Travel Expo 2016 last Friday, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo said this transformative nature is also evident in travel fairs, which are no longer just occasions to push tour packages.

“With entrepreneurs show-casing their products and their crafts, tourism is converging beautifully with trade and industry,” she said, after cutting the ribbon to launch the three-day travel expo, which closed on Sunday. “The entry of this segment into this arena is a major proof of tourism’s potential to transform destinations into hives of commerce and trade; of the sector’s ability to create and sustain livelihood and employment directly and through its related services,” the DOT chief said.

The number of people directly employed in the tourism industry reached 5 million in 2015. The Philippine Statistics Authority said tourism accounts for one in every 10 jobs in the economy, or a 12.7-percent share to total employment.





Teo also noted the growing number of travel fairs in the country, which have helped boost domestic tourism. “Tourism is transforming the world into one big marketplace. Gone are the days when all you can attend in one year is just one or two travel fairs organized by travel and tour operators to attract more tourists. For the past two years, it seems we have travel fairs almost monthly, organized by various interest groups, yet the number of people attending these events are swelling.”

She added: “The most gratifying result is a growing appetite for travel, especially for the domestic market. It is also most interesting to note that in travel marts, we do not only see tour operators and travel agents; we see airlines, hotels and resorts, and we see local government units promoting their destinations aggressively.”

She said the DOT is ready to accept the challenge to fan the travel flame further by synergizing the regional tourism efforts into one cohesive tourism program for the country “that will connect the destination dots from end to end—from Batanes all the way to Jolo.”

The tourism secretary said this goal will be accomplished with the DOT “providing the needed structural mechanisms to enable provinces to link as clusters and tourism circuits, so that we are able to include as many of our provinces as possible in tour packages.”

In addition, the agency will also create “thematic activity trails” that will appeal to every kind of traveler, so they can indulge in their favorite pursuits in niche destinations.

“In a nutshell, the Department of Tourism is ready to partner with you by providing you with enhanced destinations to market, by introducing new segments that will tickle the fancy of both existing and new markets, by creating new niches that will increase our ‘sales’ inventory of tourism sights,” Teo said. “We are very happy that our strategic directions will have a partner in implementation. Travel fairs and expos, such as the one you are launching today, will give us the much-needed distribution channels with which we can launch and relaunch tourism destinations, connect buyers and sellers, create networks and linkages and provide an outlet for tourism trade.”

The further development of the country’s tourism industry already has all the necessary conditions in place, boding its eventual success. She pointed to factors, like affordable air travel, cheaper accommodations with the AirBnb model, that “is disrupting the hospitality industry,” and the ability of social media to level the playing field in marketing, that benefit both big and small players.

“We are, indeed, in a ‘travel revolution’ as your theme aptly describes,” the tourism official said. “The number of new players coming into the industry has expanded the depth and breadth of tourism and is making this industry a strong economic force.”

Teo extolled the industry players to embrace the changes and disruptions “as the new normal.” These serve to challenge the industry to constantly offer the best products and surpass these.

“I am confident we have the creative and innovative spirit to keep on making the best better, because that is the only option in a tight and crowded market full of competitors waiting to take your place in the line,” she said.