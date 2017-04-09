Tourism chief confirms: ‘See you in MFM 2018’

YOU just can’t put a great event down. Even before the last dishes had been cleared away and the doors of the SMX Convention Center in Pasay had closed, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo confirmed that there would be another Madrid Fusión Manila (MFM), this time in 2018.

Teo made this disclosure to the BusinessMirror as she went around the regional lunch last Saturday, the final day of MFM 2017, which carried the theme “Towards a Sustainable Gastronomic Planet”.

She said: “Yes. For sure we will have Madrid Fusión Manila in 2018. The amount of culinary talent that we have here is just amazing. Many of our young chefs have obviously upped their game, as they have learned more from the new techniques shared by our visiting Michelin-starred chefs.”

Saturday’s International Gastronomy Congress began and ended with Filipino chefs talking about their food philosophies and creating dishes of sustainable cuisine.

In the morning, Chef Jordy Navarra (Toyo Eatery) paid tribute to creative food talents in the Philippine countryside such as Manang Ernanie Pedronan from Adams, Ilocos Norte, who makes tapuey (fermented rice wine), and fisherman Jhun Fabre from Batanes, who demonstrated on stagehow to debone a dorado fish for salt- and sun-drying.

In an interview later, Navarra said the most interesting yet less discussed facet of Philippine cuisine is its condiments. “Salt varies from one place to another, and each creates a different flavor profile to the dishes we’re creating.”

The final speaker at the Congress was Chef Robby Goco (Green Pastures/Cyma) who has partnered with a Tarlac farm to source what he calls the “wagyu of goat”. He explains later that the goats—also of Anglo Nubian breed—are kept in a shelter instead of allowing them to roam freely, and fed both grass and grain, which gives them a white, not yellow, fat. “It’s more tender and not gamey,” he explained, allowing him to uplift the taste of goat dishes from just mere pulutan (appetizers consumed during drinking sprees) to extraordinary fine-dining food.

During his presentation on stage, he encouraged more chefs and restaurants to serve goat dishes, to help increase the demand and, eventually, supply of goat meat in the country. Goat meat currently sells at P300 a kilo, he noted, which was quite expensive compared to beef (P280/kilo), pork (P200/kilo) and chicken (P150/kilo).

Special-themed and regional lunches were hosted by the departments of Agriculture and of Tourism (DOT) for the three-day event. Dishes created by the country’s new and established chefs were offered side by side with delectable options from Via Mare, the country’s longest-running purveyor of Philippine cuisine, as well as chefs representing Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao. On April 6 dishes using heirloom rice were featured; followed by nose-to-tail cuisine on April 7; then corn-based creations on April 8.

“The past three days have been truly exciting for the gastronomy scene in the Philippines and Asia,” Teo said in her remarks at the closing ceremony of MFM 2017. “For one, we were awed by the superb talents of our chefs who showcased to us unique and delectable servings that not only tingle our senses but also allow us to experience the fusion of various cultures. Two, during the congress, we learned more about sustainable gastronomy —an emerging concept that is timely as we face various challenges and constraints in the production of our food. Indeed, the discussions made us appreciate the value of taking care of the environment and preserving cultural traditions while ensuring that we are able to satisfy and fulfill the gastronomic needs of people.”

She said MFM remains an important event for the country in its aim for a larger slice of the fast-growing $150-billion food tourism industry, citing a 2015 study by the World Food Travel Association.

Beyond revenue for the country, “it is our desire to enhance the food that we are offering to significantly raise the quality of our tourists’ overall experience, and therefore, improve our competitiveness as a travel destination,” she emphasized.

The DOT head believes in food as an important medium of expression of Filipino culture and traditions. “As we all know, gastronomy is a vessel of our social and economic history. Through their culinary experiences, our tourists are able to have more intimate engagements with our locals and learn from their stories and understand their culture.”

The Duterte administration is targeting to increase foreign visitor arrivals to 12 million in 2022, from 5.9 million in 2016, and inbound visitor receipts to P922 billion in 2022, from P231.13 billion in 2016.