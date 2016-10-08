Tornadoes wallop Cargo Movers

DEFENDING champion Foton opened its title retention bid on a high note with a vengeful 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 victory over the depleted F2 Logistics, in straight sets at the start of the 2016 Asics Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix presented by PLDT Home Ultera on Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Tornadoes, who lost to the Cargo Movers in the finals of the previous tournament, had an easy outing as F2 Logistics played with only one import in Sydney Kemper and missed the services of Ara Galang, who underwent a minor operation on her right knee.

Foton American imports Ariel Usher and reigning Grand Prix Most Valuable Player Lindsay Stalzer, who were with the team since their 2016 Asian Volleyball Confederation Asian Women’s Club Championship campaign last month, provided the punishing blows to lead their squad in its first win.

Usher led the charge with 20 points highlighted by 19 spikes, while Stalzer, 13 attacks, a pair of service aces and a block for 16 points, including seven digs and six excellent receptions. Jaja Santiago also stood out adding nine points.





“This result, 3-0, is okay, but for my opinion, this is not maximum for my team. This is only 50 percent to 60 percent,” said Foton Head Coach Moro Branislav, a seasoned Serbian mentor who will also call the shots for the PSL-F2 Logistics Manila in the the 2016 International Volleyball Federation Women’s Club World Championship.

“But I respect F2 Logistics, they are good, too, even they only played with one domestic player. This is just the first match,” Branislav added.

Kemper was limited to seven points as Aby Maraño stepped up for the Cargo Movers with 12 points in a losing cause, while skipper Cha Cruz and Majoy Baron added nine and eight markers, respectively.

Their second import Hailey Dora Spelman, the American reinforcement of Altay VC, is expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday.

In the first game, Petron jump-started its campaign with a rousing 25-18, 25-23, 25-14 win over Generika behind the solid games from its imports.

The Tri-Activ Spikers played like a well-oiled machine, dismantling the Life Savers in just 71 minutes. American import Stephanie Niemer topped all scorers on her debut finishing with 18 points on 15 spikes, three blocks and three service aces, including six digs to lead the way for Petron. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and new skipper Frances Molina chipped in 10 hits each, while the team’s other reinforcement from United States, Serena Warner added nine points. “We’re happy that everybody performed well today. Hopefully, we could maintain this kind of performance and keep on improving because it’s a long way to go for this conference,” said Petron new Head Coach Shaq Delos Santos, who replaced George Pascua.