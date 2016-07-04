Top Frontier issues P25.88 billion in perpetual preferred shares

TOP Frontier Investment Holdings Inc., a company majority-owned by conglomerate San Miguel Corp., on Monday said it issued P25.88 billion worth of perpetual preferred shares to pay off its debts.

The company said in its disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange it issued the preferred shares to Bryce Canyon Investments Ltd., a company registered in the British Virgin Islands.

As of end of last year, Top Frontier had around P400 billion in long-term debts, mainly being secured by San Miguel and its units.

The perpetual shares may be converted into preferred shares of Top Frontier, the company said.

The company reported a net income of P14.6 billion during the first three months of the year, or more than double last year’s P6.13 billion, mainly due to the better performance of San Miguel and its units.

Consolidated sales revenue of the group amounted to P159.62 billion, slightly higher than 2015. Most businesses increased their revenue, but were offset by the lower Petron Corp.’s revenues.

The group’s consolidated operating income reached P22 billion, a 40-percent increase from last year. This is a result of Petron’s higher refinery margins, the infrastructure business’s higher full- quarter contribution of Metro Manila Skyway and South Luzon Expressway, core beverage, food and packaging business’s double-digit income growth, as well as the energy business’s improved income performance, the company said.

Top Frontier listed by way of introduction at the PSE in January 2014.

Listing by way of introduction is a measure that allows a company to go public without necessarily raising funds through share sale.

Top Frontier’s wholly owned subsidiary Clariden Holdings Inc., holds several mining permits in the country, including mineral-production sharing agreements for the Nonoc Nickel Project, Mount Cadig Nickel Project and Lo-oc Limestone Project; exploration permits for certain areas under the Bango Gold project; pending application for production sharing agreement and pending exploration permit applications for other areas of the Bango Gold Project.