Top 10 superfoods of 2015

2015 is here and many of us have already set up new health goals, so here’s a list of top 10 superfoods that should be included in your new healthy lifestyle plan.

1 Moringa. Moringa sometimes called a miracle tree as each part of it is used—leaves, root, bark, seeds and flowers, and each of them offer numerous health benefits. It has four times more vitamin A than carrots, more potent source of vitamin C than oranges and seven times more concentrated with potassium than bananas.

It has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial effects, helps detoxify the liver, and extremely beneficial for digestive system.

2 Broccoli sprouts. Broccoli sprouts (which look like alfalfa sprouts) are starting to pop up in trendy restaurants nationwide. While they’re a good-looking garnish next to a piece of fish, it’s their powers once consumed that will blow your mind (and your ability to fight against cancer). Broccoli sprouts are exceptionally high in an enzyme called myrosinase and myrosinase is the essential accompaniment to another power factor found in broccoli called sulforaphane.

Sulforaphane is the main component in broccoli that provides all the cancer-fighting benefits. The reason this is important is because without myrosinase, sufolafrane doesn’t work so well, and the benefits of broccoli are reduced.

A 2011 study found that combining broccoli sprouts with broccoli increased the sufolraframe absorption by 50 percent. That means that even if you kill your broccoli benefits through improper cooking, you may still get these benefits back by combining with the sprouts. Broccoli sprouts may also play a role in the prevention of cancers of the stomach, bladder and skin.

3 Kombucha. Devotees of kombucha, a fermented drink made from brewed tea and sugar, make some extreme claims about its health benefits—from a cure for cancer to a fix for autoimmune conditions. While it’s hard to back up some of the more dramatic claims, it’s a safe bet that the microbes in your digestive system love kombucha.

4 Coconut flour. Coconut flour has gained popularity in the past few years due to its gluten-free (and bakery-friendly) status. But it’s what coconut flour has that other flours don’t that gets me excited! Studies have shown that coconut flour is higher in fiber and lower on the glycemic index than other flours, perhaps making it a better baking option for individuals looking to lose weight.

Additionally, it’s one of the only flours containing medium-chain triglycerides. In addition to being highly versatile in baked foods, it also may be a good choice for individuals with diabetes due to its low GI status.

5 Lingonberries. These Scandanavian berries are called “fat fighters” because they reduce blood sugar levels and contain polyphenols for fat burning. They’re also packed with vitamins and similar to cranberries; help to reduce the risk of urinary tract infections, particularly in women.

6 Matcha tea. Haven’t heard of Matcha tea yet? You will. Matcha tea is the dried leaves of green tea ground into a powder. Before the leaves hit the ground however, they are shaded for 30 days to increase their chlorophyll production. That means that when you drink Matcha, you are literally drinking the tea leaves and all the healthy chlorophyll contained in it, as opposed to sipping water that is brewed (and diluted) from a green tea bag or strainer.

A 2009 study found that consumption of Matcha tea helped to slow the progression of kidney and liver damage in Type 2 diabetic rats. One important note though, if you’re enjoying Matcha tea, then keep it plain. A 2010 study found that the addition of milk to Matcha tea slightly decreased the antioxidant capacity.

Give yourself a shot of energy without any of the jitters that come with coffee.

7 Black salsify. This root crop is a great vegan source of iron as well as copper and vitamin C. It’s been found to help strengthen hair follicles and prevent premature graying. It’s a good source of water—and “eating” your water is often recommended over drinking it—and packed with other nutrients such as magnesium and potassium for strong muscles and bones. Black salsify is also a great prebiotic food that helps promote good bacteria in the gut.

8 Maca. Maca is a beige powder made from a Peruvian plant in the radish family and is used for energy, hormone balancing and boosting the sex drive. It’s a hormone supporter so can help if you suffer from PMS, mood swings, hot flashes and even skin problem. It’s also great for boosting energy in general and is used to improve sex drive and fertility in both men and women.

9 Fermented Vegetables. Fermented vegetables, including pickled cabbage or sauerkraut, are big news in the health food world. Easy to make at home, fermented vegetables are great for gut health (and they taste pretty good too!).

10 Black, mung and barbanzo bean pastas. Non-wheat noodles will see a huge increase in 2015 as individuals seek to get off the wheat wagon and onto the bean wagon. The most common varieties you’ll see will include black bean mung bean, and garbanzo bean. In addition to being gluten-free, these pastas will most likely be higher in fiber and protein and lower on the glycemic index than their wheat counterparts. That means, you’re more likely to get fuller quicker.