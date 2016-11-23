To nuke or not to nuke

Conclusion

Nuclear energy remains to be the most viable option to combat climate change. It is clean. Its main appeal is that it has zero carbon emission, compared to other renewable-

energy sources, such as wind and solar, which are still unable to offset the electricity-generating capacity of coal, hydro and diesel powered plants.

But even if the Philippines decides to have one, it would take years to build enough nuclear power plants to meet the country’s energy needs. It is also sure to meet stiff opposition from environmentalists, and the cost may not be palatable to taxpayers.

Time constraints and construction costs could be among the main reasons the Department of Energy (DOE) under the Duterte administration would want to recommit the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP). Its basic structure, the DOE claims, remains solid, and it is still feasible to get it up and running.

The 620-megawatt BNPP would have been operated, if the plan had not been deferred, due to safety anxieties amid the nuclear fire at the Chernobyl power plant in Russia, by the late President Corazon C. Aquino who took power in 1986. Her administration also claimed that the BNPP was tainted with sleaze, what with the deposed President Ferdinand E. Marcos—through his crony Herminio Disini—receiving huge kickbacks from Westinghouse, which had won the contract to build the plant.

The DOE is currently proceeding with unified and coordinated efforts and activities with the creation of a Nuclear Energy Program Implementing Organization (Nepio).

The Nepio is headed by a Steering Committee with top DOE officials at the helm, while DOE bureaus will create technical working groups (TWGs) to ensure effective and timely implementation of its functions and responsibilities. Nuclear power may be clean, but people still question whether it is, or ever will be, safe enough.

Nuclear scientists believe that serious nuclear accidents are now fewer. According to the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), the rate of shut-down-the-reactor-level problems has dropped from 2.5 per plant per year to around 0.1 since the Three Mile Island in 1979, although one such incident happened on March 29 of this year in Richland, Washington.

Still, many people are terrified of another Three Mile Island, Fukushima, or Chernobyl accidents happening in our country. These disasters were the result of a meltdown, which occurs when something impedes a reactor’s ability to cool the fuel.

The disaster at Fukushima in 2011 was the most current of many grave accidents at nuclear power plants. And every year, multiple nuclear plants in the US go through incidents serious enough to prompt a special inspection by the NRC. Many of these episodes should have been avoided, especially since they expose the public to delicate and pointless risks.

Geologist Kevin Rodolfo says an active earthquake fault in Pampanga province runs through Natib Volcano on which the BNPP sits. As such, he says, there is reason “beyond a doubt” to stop the activation of the BNPP.

In an updated scientific review of “Geological Hazards of the Bataan Nuclear Plant: Propaganda and Scientific Fact,” a paper he wrote in July 2010, Rodolfo narrates that, along with Prof. Fernando Siringan and his students, they first noticed the Lubao Fault in 1997. At that time, they were studying the sinking of land off the coast of Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan and Camanava (Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela) areas.

A sharp lineament, the Lubao Fault “trends southwest to Mount Natib, where it abruptly disappears,” Rodolfo says. A lineament is a feature in a landscape expressing an underlying geological structure, similar to a fault.

Based on data from the US Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, many earthquakes occurred on Mount Natib between 1951 and 2016.

“Many of the earthquake epicenters plot along the Lubao lineament, which, if extended farther, trend to Napot Point,” the geologist says.

A group of scientists, headed by Prof. Mahar Lagmay, used “sophisticated satellite data to show that the lineament is an active fault, and that its northwest side is moving slowly southward relative to the southeast side,” Rodolfo adds.

The group also determined that the rocks at Napot Point were deposits of pyroclastic flows and lahar, are a testimony to the susceptibility of the BNPP to those dangerous volcanic hazards.

Rodolfo emphasizes that the activation of the BNPP would be the “greatest threat to the well-being of the Filipino people and their environment.”

He said: “The natural dangers are being greatly compounded by nuclear proponents of great influence who know little geology. They select “facts” that defend the safety of the plant site and ignore “inconvenient” scientific truths that are easily available and verifiable. This is not only dismissive of the dangers to the people; it is a great disrespect and disdain for natural-hazard science.”

Nuclear power could be the answer to climate change and the country’s dwindling energy sources. The risks it presents, however, seem far greater than its benefits.

For comments and suggestions, e-mail me at mvala.v@gmail.com