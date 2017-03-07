Tips and tricks for living the high life

WHILE condominiums have been around since the 1990s, their rise—in supply and demand—have steadily increased since the mid-2000s. Experts and researchers have directly attributed this to the steady establishment of Alabang, Makati and Bonifacio Global City as prominent business districts.

As these cities continue to provide jobs to a significant number of Filipinos, usually through the business-process outsourcing industry, the need for convenient living accommodations has breathed new life into the property development industry—particularly for developers that specialize in condominiums.

As of early 2016, Lamudi Philippines had estimated that two people in every working millennial’s network live in a condominium; and seeing as how this market segment is now the majority around the world, it makes sense that vertical development will only continue to gain popularity.

Moreover, the property listing web site had stated that this statistic can be attributed to potential buyers’ interest in the amenities condominiums have become known for, like fully equipped gyms, high-rise pools, multipurpose function rooms, and restaurants and cafés that are just an elevator ride away.

Advertisement

While we have established the unwavering market strength of condominiums, there are still a few things that potential condo-dwellers may not know. So, for those of you who are in the market for condo units, check out some of the most common questions (and answers) before you even talk to an agent.

Things to remember for easy living

Sometimes the simplest questions are the ones that get the most confusing answers. Maybe this is because everyone has a preconceived notion of what the right answer should be, nevertheless, we will be clearing the air for some of the condominium life’s most baffling inquiries.

What are condominium fees?

The condominium fee is basically the sum total of the building’s maintenance fees. This means that it includes the annual cost of repairs, maintenance, concierges and the like. This fee is often computed based on the size of the homeowner’s unit and the unit’s estimated maintenance cost throughout the year. However, this fee differs from one development to the other, so make sure to consult your agent before signing on.

What are association dues?

The association due can also be called the “homeowners association fee”. This is the monthly fee residents are obligated to pay in order to contribute to their building’s upkeep—this upkeep varies from building to building, but generally includes the services that are not covered by the condominium fee.

What is the parking situation like for residents?

While many are likely to assume that one unit equates to one parking space, that is often not the case. In fact, several condominiums today do not offer adequate parking slots for their residents, often resorting to a “first-come, first-served” rule. This is actually because of the Building Code of the Philippines, wherein unit and slot square meter requirements make the purchase of a slot an option rather than a requirement.

Will the management handle all of the residents’ issues and concerns?

While the property management’s power and authority changes depending on the building’s owner, it is customarily agreed upon that they are in charge of handling the residents’ most basic issues and concerns. This means that if you are having plumbing or electrical problems, you can count on them in fixing that leak or changing that lightbulb. But, for bigger problems like pest control, you might have to coordinate with the management for a list of accredited companies and the topic of payments.

What amenities are open to guests?

One of the great things about living on your own is being able to invite your family and friends over to see how you are doing. This usually entails a tour of the building and can include, more often than not, the use of the facilities. Nevertheless, you should confirm with the management if this is allowed. Depending on the owners of the building and the homeowners’ association, there are certain rules and regulations in place when it comes to the use of the building’s amenities by a resident’s guests.

Now, I know these questions, and their respective answers, only just scratch the surface of condo living, I have found that they are some of the most common questions out there right now. And, like I said earlier, the answers really will depend on the building’s specific rules and regulations. Hopefully, this top five FAQs can shed some light on your concerns.

As millennials continue to move out of their parents’ houses, the condominium market will only grow bigger and stronger. The need for proper guidance in terms of finding the right place at the right price will be one of the make-or-break situations for developers who wish to fill up their new buildings.