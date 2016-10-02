Tingting Cojuangco on what makes an elegant Filipina

FROM couture to classics to conventional, the dynamics of “elegance” involve more than just having a well-curated closet. For Manila’s Best-Dressed Hall of Famer Margarita “Tingting” Cojuangco, however, elegance is simply about precision.

“It’s wearing the right dress and [dressing up] for the correct occasions,” said Cojuangco, as she introduced this year’s roster of exemplary women who made it to “Tingting’s List: The Elegant Filipina”. Handpicked by Tingting Cojuangco herself, she presented the Filipinas who embody refinement, style and substance, and are well-known for their contributions to society. The event was held at The Diamond Hotel on September 22.

Cojuangco, who was wearing a 25-year-old Filipiniana piece by Christian Espiritu, added: “An elegant Filipina is a woman who unwittingly [becomes] the center of attention, knows the language of fashion, possesses beauty, and is refined and cultured. She commands respect in her chosen field, and leaves a legacy of grace, wisdom and compassion.”

Virtues that, according to Cojuangco, “we thought we had left behind in our glorious past.”





The Diamond Hotel saw a gathering of Manila’s finest who turned up to cheer on the ladies on “Tingting’s List.”

Joining Cojuangco in the panel of judges for the second edition of this annual event were Honorary Consul of Monaco Fortune Ledesma, fashion entrepreneur Tina Ocampo, magazine editor Chit Lijauco and designer Albert Andrada.

“Tingting’s list: The Elegant Filipina” for 2016 shone the spotlight on Chinese International School’s Felicia Atienza; Dame of the Order of Saint Sylvester and Garbo sa Sugbo awardee Mariquita Yeung; dermatologist, educator and volunteer Pamela Huang; Laura Vicuña Foundation Inc. and Vides Philippines Volunteers Foundation Inc. board member Marissa Concepcion; and actress and founder of Kahit Hindi Pasko Foundation Dawn Zulueta.

Also in the list are luxury handbag designer Marilu Batchelor; homegrown furniture designer Stephanie Gonzalez; breastfeeding advocate Michelle Tan; Mabuhay Gold awardee and Diamond Hotel General Manager Vanessa Suatengco; and broadcaster Karen Davila.

Dressed in fashion that went from immaculate satin sheathes and dresses with feminine details, the women gracefully accepted the honor presented by Cojuangco, who shared her optimism that they will continue to inspire others with their unfailing graceful and contributions toward social development. “They are exceptionally elegant, well-mannered and have a uniqueness in [their respective] styles, and [their advocacies reflect the best of] the Filipino spirit,” said Cojuangco, before going on to address the widows of the fallen Special Action Force 44.

She continued: “Elegance comes even with grief, and the wives of our heroes who passed away in service of the country exhibit an elegance in their fortitude and acceptance, as well.”

This year’s “Tingting’s List” will benefit the widows and children of the SAF44 to keep the memory of their heroism alive.