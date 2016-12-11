Time for Christmas shopping

WITH less than two weeks to go before Christmas day, we are all trooping to the stores to get gifts for our loved ones, especially for the children. A word of caution: there are toys that are not safe for kids, and I am dedicating this column to help readers become aware of the dangers posed by some of the toys available in the market. Here are tips to consider when buying toys for gifting.

Avoid choking by buying toys that are bigger than the child’s mouth. Those toys that have small parts or can break into small parts are not suitable for very young children. This includes stuffed toys with buttons or eyes that could come off and get swallowed.

Be careful that you don’t buy toys that contain chemicals that can damage the health of the child: arsenic, chromium, lead, mercury, phthalates, etc. Toys with paint may also be harmful, especially if the child gets to lick or bite it. This includes art supplies or cosmetic products that contain toxic chemicals. Some toys could cause problems when harmful chemicals are inhaled by the child.

There are toys with sharp or pointy edges that may cut the child’s skin. Avoid these, together with toys that have long strings or cords that could strangle the child or cause him/her to trip and fall.

Think twice about buying toys that shoot small or pointed objects into the air. It could cause eye injuries or even blindness, and other bodily injuries.

Battery-operated toys may not be appropriate for very young children, especially if the toy has tiny batteries that are not firmly secured or batteries that may leak and cause chemical burns.

Because young children have sensitive hearing, don’t give them loud musical toys or squeeze toys that make shrill noises. It would also be good to avoid toys that encourage violence and aggression, like knives or swords, guns and other ammunitions.

If you are buying electronic toys or gadgets, make sure they are safe enough not to cause overheating, burning, or fire. Read the labels carefully and pay attention to warnings, age recommendation and safety instructions. Encourage the gift’s receiver or his or her guardian or parent to read these, as well.

Finally, buy only from reliable stores or suppliers. Don’t forget to get your official receipt so you can have the toy replaced if necessary. As a responsible consumer, take note of product manufacturing details and the manufacturer’s license to operate number, which all legitimate toy manufacturers, importers, or distributors should have.

Sometimes, when you’re trying to save some cash by buying the cheap alternatives, you end up compromising the welfare of the receiver. So be vigilant about the quality of the toys you are buying, as well as the legitimacy of the manufacturer or distributor. Take extra precaution to make sure that your money is well spent and that the health and safety of the gift’s receiver are prioritized. Then it will be a happy Christmas, indeed, for everyone.