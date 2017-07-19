Three decades of excellence with Moldex Realty

WHEN the Moldex Group of Companies ventured into the real-estate industry in June 1987, the vision was clear and simple—to build quality homes that every Filipino family deserves. 30 years later and, with countless of developments and properties under its name, Moldex Realty continues to uphold that same standard of excellence, quality and world-class innovation.

Every residential community and condominium carries Moldex’s brand of excellence. The township projects off the outskirts of Metro Manila integrate small town charms with the comfort and ease of community living. Each residential subdivision boasts of its own unique properties—all strategically located away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet is still close enough to enjoy the urban convenience.

The vertical developments, on the other hand, whether the practical midrises or the elegant, luxurious high rises, occupy the most prime locations in the city. Take for example, the Golden Empire Tower at 1322 Roxas Boulevard—the 57-story residential skyscraper—is a sight to behold. It stands, with gleaming splendor, as the tallest residential building in the city of Manila.

To mark its 30-year milestone, Moldex Realty is once again stirring the industry with four upcoming developments. Along Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue will soon rise the 42-story, mixed-use tower that is the Grand View Tower—the perfect choice for success-driven professionals and young families dreaming of owning their first home. With its central location, the Grand View Tower provides work/study and life balance to each of its residents.

In the southern part of Metro Manila, Moldex Realty will bring the comfort and convenience of condo living with its upcoming 2.95-hectare property, the Moldex Residences Silang. Nestled in the rolling hills and nature vistas of MetroGate Silang Estate is the upcoming Fern Parc, an 11.6-hectare codevelopment-expansion phase with Far Eastern University (FEU) Cavite campus’s sister company Fern Realty Corp. Here, families can be one with nature while enjoying the amenities of contemporary living.

Lastly, accessible via the Tagaytay-Santa Rosa Road is Heritage Spring Homes West—a first-rate amenity in an Asian-themed home that offers single-detached units for both startup and growing families.

Truly, what Moldex Realty has set out to accomplish 30 years ago is evident in each and every one of its properties. No wonder the company has built a strong name in the country’s real-estate industry. Known for their design excellence, expert planning and honest engineering, one can only look forward to the next 30 years.

With its dedication in providing the Filipinos with homes they truly deserve, there’s nowhere else for Moldex Realty to go but up as high as the skyscrapers it has built and will continue to build.