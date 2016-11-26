Three decades hence, PHL still can’t figure out what to do with BNPP

THE plan to revive the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) has been put on the back burner twice since the construction of the facility was completed in 1984. Three decades later, the plan is now in full gear to harness the power-generating capacity of the BNPP with the imprimatur of President Duterte himself.

Amid strong objections from some sectors, what could have prompted the country’s new leader to reconsider following an earlier pronouncement that no nuclear power would be utilized on his watch?

During a recent Cabinet meeting, Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi said he discussed with Duterte the pros and cons of such plan. After hearing him out, Cusi said “the President has spoken.”

“I explained to him what this country needs. [The DOE has the]…responsibility to look at all of these options. After I explained it, I asked clearance to proceed,” Cusi said.

Addressing an audience present to witness the recent inauguration of two new gas-fired power plants in Batangas City, the energy chief surprised many when he briefly diverted from his prepared speech to mention that he sought clearance from the President to proceed to work for the BNPP’s implementation and full operation.

Cusi said he assured the President there will be safeguards in place to ensure the nuclear-power plant will be operated properly. “But we will see, because he gave me very specific instructions on security and safety. I gave him assurance that we will not do it recklessly,” Cusi said.

The 620-megawatt (MW) BNPP is the country’s first and only attempt at nuclear-power development. It was supposed to be the first of two nuclear plants to be built in the northern province of Bataan. It was also the first nuclear power plant in Southeast Asia, and was identified as a solution to the 1973 oil crisis that had adversely affected the global economy, including the Philippines.

The project, however, was mothballed in the wake of the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. But clamor for the reopening of the BNPP was revived during the power crisis in the 1990s and the skyrocketing oil prices in 2007.

During these periods, Cusi said, the DOE actually came close to reconsidering nuclear power as a potential energy source for the country.

But then the Fukushima nuclear-plant incident happened in 2011, creating global panic and concerns about the safety and integrity of nuclear plants.

Experts needed

First on his list is the conduct of a study that will include a road map and insights from experts. Cusi said even if the facility is declared fit for commercial operation, if no nuclear experts are going to operate it, then the plan may fail.

“Kulang kasi tayo sa competence…sa nuclear [technology] kasi merong body that looks after it. We cannot just open a nuclear plant. For us to be able to follow that, we need people na knowledgeable. We will tap the people that we can find,” he said.

One strong possibility is to hire foreign nuclear experts since there is no longer nuclear engineering courses offered in the country. “Wala tayong human resource at capacity. ’Yung engineer nga na nasa BNPP mag-re-retire na, last of the Mojicans na [Our BNPP engineer is bound for retirement and he’s the last of the Mojicans],” he commented.

He added “people from China, Korea, Slovenia and even Japan” have signified to assist the agency. “We are inviting experts from different countries to submit up to January or February next year,” Cusi said, referring to formal proposals.

Comprehensive study

Cusi said a study, which could be finished before the year ends, is already being undertaken.

This study could be finished within the year in hopes to keep the BNPP up and running in two to four years. The time frame, Cusi added, is similar to putting up a coal plant.

“Tumatakbo na ang study. I think by the end of the year we should know already the steps on what to do and everything,” he said.

The DOE is currently proceeding with unified and coordinated efforts and activities with the creation of a Nuclear Energy Program Implementing Organization (NEPIO).

The NEPIO is headed by a Steering Committee with top DOE officials at the helm, while DOE bureaus will create technical working groups (TWGs) to ensure “effective and timely implementation” of its functions and responsibilities.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and its attached agencies, DOE attached agencies, other government offices and local and international partner-organizations will be asked to assist the NEPIO in its work.

Why nuclear?

During the recent International Atomic Energy Agency International Conference on the Prospects For Nuclear Power In The Asia Pacific Region, the DOE pointed out that the country should have a clear position on nuclear power.

The agency said nuclear energy is an alternative option in meeting the country’s growing energy requirements, as well as to power up the country’s economic progress. “A well-informed decision is key to a sustainable and comprehensive energy program. With all the new findings, technological advancements and successful experiences of countries around the world, nuclear energy holds much promise for long-term energy plans.”

Cusi said nuclear power is high on productivity and reliability, low on cost and emissions, and more cost efficient in the long term. He pointed out that nuclear is among the best options for base-load power, which provides 24/7 service.

“At the moment, we have three base-load power sources. These are coal, geothermal and gas. Sometimes, hydro comes in. For nuclear, maybe it can be under the long-term plan. We are looking [into] this,” Cusi added.

The country’s power-generation mix as of end of 2015 is composed of 45-percent coal, 25-percent renewable, 23-percent natural gas and 7-percent oil. On the other hand, 2015 installed capacity mix is made up of 66-percent fossil fuels, 15 percent of which is in natural gas.

“Right now, nuclear energy is zero,” Cusi said. “We have to search for a proper energy mix that would secure power supply in the future. Kailangan natin ’yung energy supply not coming from one basket, hindi lang pwede from coal, gas, or from oil. Kailangan magkaroon tayo ng proper combination,” the energy chief said.

DOE Undersecretary Jesus Cristino P. Posadas has said that a power mix will help address the economic growth, especially the industrialization aspiration of the President.

He added that the Duterte administration puts premium on the provision of quality, reliable, adequate, secure and reasonably priced energy by looking at all possible resources that the country can utilize to achieve our industrialization goals.

Too expensive

The government is currently spending roughly P40 million to P50 million in annual maintenance expense for the BNPP. Plans to revive the facility could roughly cost $1 billion. A senator has questioned this, saying it is more practical to invest $1 billion in the exploration and development of untapped indigenous energy sources rather than spend it in an asset that has been mothballed for many years.

Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian, who is also the chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy, is opposed to the revival of the BNPP, in the absence of a clear and intensively researched national nuclear policy.

Gatchalian said the DOE should first commission a comprehensive feasibility study on the prospects of utilizing nuclear power in the Philippines before pushing ahead with the construction or refurbishment of any nuclear plants, including the BNPP.

In the absence of compelling positive findings from the BNPP study, Gatchalian maintained that it would be more prudent to invest the $1 billion required to refurbish the plant in the exploration and development of untapped indigenous energy sources, especially within the energy-rich waters of the West Philippine Sea.

“One billion dollars is a lot of money. We have to make sure that we are investing this substantial sum in cost-efficient energy ventures, which are guaranteed to make significant contributions to the long-term stability of our energy supply,” Gatchalian said.

Cusi had once said that nuclear power is expensive. However, in the long term, nuclear power rates are much cheaper than other fossil fuel.

“Sa nuclear, ito ’yung power source na ’yung presyo niya na talagang predictable. Hindi katulad ng oil na nagpa-fluctuate ’yung price. Itong nuclear, kung ang presyo ngayon, ’yun ang pwede maging presyo in the next 50, 100 years [Nuclear power is exempt from world price flucations],” he said.

Cusi added that the actual price per kilowatt-hour would be determined during the conduct of the study.

“Nuclear is still the cheapest in terms of electricity being generated. We want to be competitive with the rest of our neighbors, so we have to come up with a cheap source of energy, and that is really nuclear. The capital cost, you can spread that,” Cusi said.

Yes to BNPP

The Chamber of Commerce of the Philippine Islands (CCPI) is supportive of the plan to tap nuclear power, saying this will help address power-supply deficiency and also support the country’s economic development.

“With the spiraling high cost of energy in the country, our organization supports the operation of the 620-megawatt BNPP to accelerate the economic progress of the Philippines through industrialization,” CCPI President Jose Luis Yulo Jr., in a recent forum, said.

CCPI added that the index poverty and unemployment in the country remains high and the only solution to this is to create jobs “by massive industrialization and agricultural development.”

“For this to become a reality in the Philippines, the cost of electricity must be brought down in the shortest possible time through nuclear energy. It is the earnest hope of the chamber that this policy recommendation be brought to the attention and political will of President Rodrigo Duterte,” it said.

Yulo also agreed with the possibility of tapping foreign experts. “Slovenia is offering to host our people. They said to rehabilitate our plant will take 10 percent to 15 percent of the cost of a new plant, so it is cheaper to just rehabilitate what you have. Since it is a sister clone, they know how to man it. They can teach us,” he said.

Yulo added that experts and officials from Slovenia are willing to assist in providing training in the construction and management of nuclear-power plants.

Yulo served as Slovenia’s honorary consul to the Philippines for 18 years.

Two members of the Joint Congressional Power Commission also backed the DOE’s plan.

Party-list Reps. Jericho Nograles of PBA and Rodel Batocabe of Ako-Bicol said “Congress is ready to hear the debates.”

“The good side of the BNPP or having any nuclear-power plant is that it will invigorate our steel industry, such as car manufacturing,” Nograles said.

No to nuclear

Civil-society organizations and environmental advocates expressed apprehension over the plan, citing safety issues.

“The revival of the BNPP is an environmental disaster waiting to happen,” Sanlakas Party-list Secretary-General Aaron Pedrosa Jr. said.

“A nuclear plant, especially one in the Philippines, carries with it a number of hazards, which effects could prove irreversible for a developing country like ours. First and primary of these effects are the inevitable nuclear waste produced by nuclear-power reactors,” he added.

Center for Energy, Ecology and Development convener Gerry Arances, meanwhile, cited the case of Fukushima I Power Plant in Fukushima, Japan, which in 2011 saw a nuclear meltdown and release of harmful radioactive material after the country was hit by a tsunami-triggered earthquake.

“The Philippines’s sudden move toward nuclear energy is baffling, given how it is a country that is less technologically equipped than, but similarly vulnerable to, environmental disasters as Japan, a developed country which has started to move away from nuclear power,” Arances said.

Meanwhile, industry stakeholders also stressed the need for the conduct of a through study before proceeding with the plan.

Federico Lopez, chairman of First Gen, said, “It pays to study the plan first before any final decision is made.”

“At the end of the day, the safety issues are what’s important, especially because we are located in the Pacific Ring of Fire. If we do address the safety issues, then that’s a good thing,” he said in an interview.

For the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), the company’s president awaits a more detailed plan from the government.

“We have to look at the entire package. We will see how this plan of the government progresses. In the end, if it delivers competitive, safe, reliable power, then it may just work. We will take a look at it,” Meralco President Oscar S. Reyes said in an interview.

AC Energy President John Eric T. Francia said social acceptance is a major concern. “Apart from anything else, government must work on this. It is really important for the public to understand this,” he said in an interview.