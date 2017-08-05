Think tank cites investor risks in PHL

The country’s construction sector has the most favorable regulatory environment in the region, but the potentially high rewards it could offer is being curbed by operational and political risks that fuel fears of investors, an international think tank said.

In its most recent assessment of the Philippines, global research firm BMI Research lauded the Philippines’s high level of attractiveness to local and foreign construction firms, especially with the strong promise of infrastructure reform from the current administration.

“The Philippines’s construction industry has among the most favorable regulatory frameworks for private and foreign investment in Asia, including robust PPP [public-private partnership] laws, and ambitious infrastructure-spending initiatives,” BMI Research said.

The research firm further noted that the local construction sector’s large industry size, fast growth and ballooning project pipeline make the industry one of the most robust in Asia, further bolstered by President Duterte’s ambitious infrastructure-development plans.

“Laws and regulations in the Philippines are relatively permissive toward private and foreign participation in the construction and infrastructure sector, making it easy to enter the market,” BMI Research also said, adding that the country’s PPP Program has been ranked as among the best in the world, from

a regulatory perspective.

Limitations

In practice, however, BMI Research said the country’s poor operating and political environment limits the attractiveness of the fast-growing market.

“The Philippines’s infrastructure sector is dominated by family controlled and politically linked conglomerates, posing a significant barrier to entry,” the research firm said.

“While Chinese investment in the Philippines will boost construction activity, Chinese companies are also likely to outbid other foreign firms, thanks to their lower operating costs and government backing,” it added.

The assessment of BMI Research shows that the Philippines continues to score poorly in its political and operational risk indicators, particularly as domestic logistics remain challenging, especially between different islands.

BMI Research also said the Duterte administration’s controversial drug policies and the ongoing threat from Islamic State and other militant groups depress the country’s investment appeal.

Illustrious face

The country’s power industry has also been seen to have an illustrious face to the investing community.

“Investor interest in the Philippines’s power sector is increasing, evidenced by the recent project announcements and developments within the country,” BMI Research said.

“Given this pickup in activity in the sector, the power project pipeline continues to strengthen. Coal dominates the pipeline, making up over 50 percent of projects being developed across the Philippines. This supports our forecast that coal will dominate the country’s power-generation mix, with a share of 52 percent in 2026, despite robust growth in other generating segments,” the research firm added.

The think tank also said that, while domestic companies dominate the competitive landscape in the power industry, South Korean, Japanese, American and Chinese firms are the most active international companies in the Philippine power sector.

“That said, we expect China’s footprint in the sector to expand over the coming years, as the Chinese government prioritizes its outward investment plan in Asia and Duterte continues to pivot toward building closer relations with China,” the think tank said.