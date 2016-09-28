Therapeutic Hypothermia: An important advancement in the science of resuscitation

CARDIAC arrest leads to a sudden termination of blood flow leading to a quick exhaustion of cerebral oxygen, in short, a Neuronal damage happens. And it is highly suggested that Therapeutic Hypothermia is done right away after a successful resuscitation.



According to the said study, only one out of six patients survive from in-hospital cardiac arrest and 2 to 9 percent out-of-hospital patients survive and are able to go home. However, even if the patient can come home, some have poor quality survival as only 3 to 7 percent are able to return to their previous level of functioning.



Therapeutic Hypothermia is one of the most important clinical advancements in the science of resuscitation.

It is a protocol that after receiving resuscitation, the patient is induced in a Therapeutic Hypothermia (TH) treatment. This is done through cooling the body temperature until the target temperature between 32°C to 34°C.



TH remains to be the best and “extremely robust and important therapy for cardiac arrest survivors and so far the only therapy consistently shown to reduce mortality and improve neurological outcomes in cardiac arrest survivors,” the study stated.







According to the NCBI in its study “Therapeutic Hypothermia for Neuroprotection: History, Mechanisms, Risks, and Clinical Applications,” TH is said to date back 5000 years ago and was initially recommended to use snow and ice packing in treating a patient suffering from Hemorrhage.



Currently, there are numerous known cooling and rewarming methods. These include the use of ice packs, blankets, helmets, catheter-based technologies, infusion of cold fluids and surface heat-exchange devices to achieve the necessary body temperature for a long-term neurologically intact survival rates.



Since TH has a known beneficial effect in comatose survivors especially those out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients, it should be initiated within 24 hours if not immediately. And the NCBI suggests that although all methods are proven to be effective, the most useful and accurate to use are usually devices featuring pads with a thermal gel connected to a thermoregulator unit.



The device can either reduce or increase the circulating water temperature to reach the target temperature for the patient. And since it can be controlled and monitored, overcooling rarely happens and the NCBI suggests that this is a safe and effective method.



HealthSolutions, the distributor of the Bard Arctic Sun® 5000 offers the new temperature management system that assures a new standard for performance and simplicity.



The Bard Arctic Sun® 5000 is a device used to induce Therapeutic Hypothermia to a patient in a fast, and easy method because it includes and user-friendly touch screen interface system to guide clinicians to initiate treatment with a few steps.



It performs in a way that assures targeted time because of its enhanced chiller and precondition function. It also has a customized feature that fits each hospital’s protocols as it stores and operates hospital-specific protocols to achieve treatment consistency..



In order for families and friends to spend more valuable time with each other, we have to make each minute count and invest on the best way to have the highest possible chance of survival and functionality.