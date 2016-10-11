The women who choose power over men

WORD has been going around about the arrival of two women of power and they are taking over from the men. These women are strong, confident and will fight for what they believe in.

This September, get ready to meet the new power women for the first time on free television, as TV5 launches two new series from the United States: Scandal and Nikita.

Scandal is a phenomenal series from creator Shonda Rhimes, the woman behind other global hits like How To Get Away With Murder and Grey’s Anatomy. True to Rhimes’s signature style, Scandal features a strong female protagonist in the character of political fixer and master manipulator, Olivia Pope.

Pope runs her own crisis-management firm, Olivia Pope and Associates. They are in the business of protecting the public image of the wealthy and powerful. A former White House communications director, Olivia can’t seem to shake ties with her past. From the high-profile cases she takes on to her personal affairs, Olivia Pope does not lead what we call a normal life. For Olivia, normal is overrated. Joined by other colorful characters like President Fitzgerald Grant, First Lady Mellie Grant, and Olivia’s team of gladiators in suits, Olivia Pope displays true grit, strength and confidence.





Airing back-to-back with Scandal is Nikita, a US series featuring a woman out for justice as she takes down a government agency that made her what she is today, a trained killer.

Nikita started out as a troubled teen rescued from death row by a secret US agency called Division. She thought she was getting a fresh start but instead, she was brainwashed and trained to be a spy and an assassin. Nikita escaped and went into hiding for 3 years. Now, she’s back and wants retribution for the wrongs Division did to her and the people around her. Will the head of Division, Percy, get to Nikita first before Nikita brings him down? This action packed series will show that a woman betrayed will do anything to get her justice.

After the successful launch of The Walking Dead, TV5 is proud to bring these two women of power from Scandal and Nikita to Filipino TV screens nationwide. Dubbed in Filipino, these US series will let the audience keep up with the rest of the world and give Filipinos more entertainment options.

Catch Tuesday’s Power Women in Scandal and Nikita, every Tuesday 9 pm and 10 pm. Then all Tuesdays starting October 11, you can catch them at 7 pm (Scandal) and 8 pm (Nikita) on TV5, the free TV home of hit US series.