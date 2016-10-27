I’ve spoken about the role of the youth in elections many times. It is a subject that I feel passionately about. And yet, despite having listed down innumerable examples of the roles the youth can—and should—play in democratic elections, I have apparently failed to point out what may be the single best example of the power of the youth to shape our democratic institutions. The omission was not intentional, I assure you. Infinitely more embarrassing, the omission was because of ignorance; I simply didn’t know about it.

Fortunately, I was recently privileged to join an international symposium on debates and debate organizing, sponsored by the American Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI). For close to an entire week in Nevada, I and my fellow attendees from 28 nations around the world listened to each other’s experiences and to the insights of experts in United States presidential debates. Needless to say, with such an agenda, the whole symposium was a massive learning experience in both the theory behind holding presidential debates in the first place, as well as the practical considerations involved in ensuring the success and credibility of these face-offs.

I’ll be writing more about these lessons in the following days as I strive to craft a policy proposal intended to institutionalize debates in the Philippines. You can follow that thread on my blog at jamesjimenez.com. In this article, however, let me focus more on that “single best example” I spoke of earlier.

One of the things I learned at the symposium was that the CPD was formed in 1987. Political debates, however, had been going on long before that, before even the first televised presidential debate in 1960. So, how were debates organized and conducted before the CPD took over? Or to be more precise, how did the 1960 debate come about? I looked and looked, and there it was: my single best example.





Four years before the 1960 debate, Fred A. Kahn—then a 23-year-old student at the University of Maryland (UM), Class of 1960—wrote a letter to UM President Wilson H. Elkins, suggesting that it would be a good idea to have the US presidential candidates from both political parties, stand on the same stage and answer questions from a student panel.

Up until that point, there weren’t even any presidential debates to speak of. At most, there was the series of seven debates between senatorial candidates Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas in 1858. Nearly a century later, in 1940, Republican Presidential candidate Wendell Wilkie challenged President Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR) to a debate, but FDR declined.

So, in 1956, at a time when the idea of presidential debates was considered hopelessly out of style, Kahn’s proposal was all kind of revolutionary.

A tireless campaigner, Kahn also sent letters to the chairmen of the Democratic and Republican parties, then Maryland Gov. Theodore McKeldin, and Eleanor Roosevelt. In response, Mrs. Roosevelt affirmed Kahn’s belief that the youth would be well served by the proposal. She wrote:

“ …This might be something that would arose [sic] the interest of young people all over the country…[and] it would be a gesture not only to all those at the University of Maryland but to young people in this group all over the country.”

It’s hard to tell now how much Kahn’s letter influenced the course of subsequent events, but we do know that when faced with setbacks, Kahn refused to give up and took his case to the national media. Suddenly, his game-changing idea had started national conversation and four years later, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon faced each other in the first-ever presidential debate in US history.

The US presidential debates as we know them, and as they have influenced our own #PiliPinasDebates2016, can in part be attributed to a young person who boldly asked that the youth be allowed to demand answers directly from those who aspired to rule the nation. That is, without a doubt, the single best example of the power of the youth to shape public discourse.

Let that sink in for a moment.

James Arthur B. Jimenez is director of the Commission on Elections’s Education and Information Department.