The significance of ‘simbang gabi’

A few nights ago, the faithful started the annual Christmas tradition of going to simbang gabi, or night masses. The nightly celebrations are held from the 16th to the 24th of December and are also known as Misa de Aguinaldo, which refers to the gift given at Christmas time. Misa de Gallo (Mass of the Rooster) is the Mass celebrated at midnight on Christmas Eve.

Whenever we attend Simbang Gabi and make the sacrifice of waking up very early in the morning, we could look at the gesture as our aguinaldo, or gift to Christ, as a form of gratitude to Him for giving us His only son. Jesus Christ’s birth, which is the centerpiece of the entire Christmas tradition, is the ultimate gift that all of us have received.

The beginnings of simbang gabi in the Philippines can be traced back to 1668, when religious missionaries brought the practice to our country. There are a few versions of the story of its origin, but one of them is that the priests from the Spanish period agreed to hold the predawn Masses so that farmers could hear Mass before they set off to work in the fields.

Traditionally, simbang gabi is celebrated in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Pope Sixtus V, however, added the following intentions: (1) glorification and exaltation of the Holy Mother Church; (2) propagation of the Holy Catholic Faith; and (3) preservation of the newly baptized natives in the True Faith.

Today in the Philippines, the simbang gabi is celebrated “for the perseverance of the Filipino nation in the faith and the preservation of our holy religion in this part of the world.” It is good to reflect on this intention at this time of challenges and disagreements. And as we attend the early morning masses, let us ask God to help heal our nation and bless the hearts of our leaders.

Let us remember too that being able to celebrate our faith by going to simbang gabi is a privilege, a gift that is granted to us as a religious community and as Filipinos. Some years ago during martial law, the curfew hour restriction led to the re-scheduling of the predawn masses to the evening hours. Today, the Filipino faithful are able to attend the masses and are thereby encouraged to participate and understand its deeper meaning.

As Catholics we are invited to be one with the Church in its intentions for holding the nine-day tradition and to encounter God in the solemn celebrations. Let us continue the practice and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ as we offer our thanks for this ultimate gift and for all the aguinaldos that we have received in our lives.

Finally, let us pray for peace in our country, in our families, and in our hearts. May the faithful among us always be steadfast in their principles and unwavering in faith.

