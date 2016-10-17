The real pro-poor strategy

Creating jobs is the most effective and long-lasting way to reduce poverty and pro-poor programs do not necessarily mean direct aid, financial or in other forms, which generally provide only temporary relief.

On the other hand, promoting and developing industries that generate a lot of employment is a pro-poor and a more permanent solution to the poverty problem, because jobs empower poor families to generate income for their own needs. At the same time, providing jobs to the poor also preserve their dignity, in contrast to doleouts, which foster dependence and mendicant mentality.

In last week’s column I discussed manufacturing as one of the labor-intensive industries that should continue to receive support, especially now that rising labor costs in China are making Philippine industries competitive.

Tourism is another labor-intensive industry, which creates job opportunities in many areas in the provinces, where tourist destinations are located. In addition, tourism stimulates small businesses, which promote entrepreneurship and add to employment generation.





The tourism industry directly employed about 5 million workers in 2015. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) estimates that tourism accounts for more than 12 percent of employment in the country.

The number of directly hired tourism employees is expected to increase with the growing number of foreign and domestic visitors, which stood at 5.4 million and 68 million, respectively, last year. This year the Department of Tourism is targeting a total of 6 million foreign visitors and 71 million domestic travelers.

I already mentioned last week that construction accounts for 48.1 percent of total employment in the industry sector. The PSA estimates 3.5 million workers in the construction and housing industry, or about 8.5 percent of total employment.

Just like in the manufacturing sector, the majority of workers in the tourism and construction and housing industries are blue- collar or skilled workers and laborers, whose families belong to the poor segment of the population.

In addition to employment generation, the housing industry also fills the need for decent shelter for Filipinos. At present, both the government and private developers estimate a shortage of 5.5 million housing units, particularly for low-income households.

In effect, housing may be considered a propoor industry for two reasons: by generating employment and providing low-cost and socialized housing for the poor.

Incidentally, this is one of the primary reasons the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) is opposing the proposed moratorium on the conversion of idle or unproductive agricultural lands to other uses, such as for factories, commercial centers and housing projects, among others.

On the part of the government, the new administration’s focus on increasing and accelerating infrastructure development will also create a lot of jobs and livelihood opportunities in many areas outside the congested urban areas, while developing new growth centers throughout the country.

Providing direct financial support to the poor through the Conditional Cash-Transfer Program is a necessary measure, but which can only provide temporary relief. On the other hand, promoting labor-intensive industries should be given high priority as a true and lasting propoor strategy.

For comments, e-mail mbv.secretariat@gmail.com or visit www.mannyvillar.com.ph.