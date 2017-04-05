THE pre-audit system, patterned after the practice of the United States General Auditing Office (GAO) since John R. McCarl’s time in 1921, had been in practice in the Philippines until 1972, when former President Ferdinand E. Marcos declared martial law, reorganized the government and adopted the post-audit system that saw the abuse or misuse of government funds, particularly in the area of budgeting, behest loans granting and allocation of funds for government-controlled corporations.

McCarl, a lawyer, was the first US auditing general, serving until 1936. His legalistic approach reflected late 19th century and early 20th century views of auditing, which focused on a careful review of fiscal records.

Done centrally, the work required government agencies to send their fiscal records to GAO. McCarl stated in his annual report for 1926 that “the question whether any particular expenditure or collection is in accordance with law is the principal function of the GAO”.

When President Corazon C. Aquino took over the presidency in 1986, her first appointed Commission on Audit chairman, Teofisto Guingona, attempted to restore the pre-audit system, but was unsuccessful in doing so as Mrs. Aquino naively opted to maintain the Marcos post-audit system upon the suggestions of her financial advisers and some of the foreign creditors.

Her decision was highly correlated to her subsequent action when she and her successors strangely retained Presidential Decree (PD) 1177, from President Ramos, to President Estrada, to President Arroyo, to President Aquino III and now President Duterte.

PD 1177 automatically authorizes the servicing of foreign and domestic borrowings, regardless of whether the debts were tainted with fraud or not.

As a result, Mrs. Aquino in 1991, a year before she relinquished the presidency to Ramos, unfairly transferred the P194-billion liabilities incurred by the Marcos administration in 20 years to the National Treasury, and unjustly dumped them on the shoulders of the Filipino people, including 130 accounts granted on the behest of Marcos and his cronies, which were then under investigation by the Presidential Commission on Good Government, the Ombudsman, the Department of Justice and the Sandiganbayan. This writer exposed this highly irregular presidential action in his best-selling book, Greed & Betrayal, published in 2000 by Amazon, one of the world’s largest publishing houses.

The retention of PD 1177, later dovetailed by Proclamations 50 and 50-A, signed respectively by President Aquino on December 15, 1986, and June 8, 1987, also legitimized her economic policy of privatization, which mandated the rehabilitation of debt-ridden government financial institutions, such as the Central Bank, Philippine National Bank and Development Bank Philippines.

In effect, President Aquino rendered Congress (House and Senate) inutile to say the least, because only three people, the president, the finance secretary and the governor of Bangko Sentral, decide how much to allocate for debt servicing, a function that exclusively belongs to Congress.

This function is, in fact, explicitly written in Section 24, Article VI of the 1987 Constitution, which says: “All appropriation, revenue or tariff bills, bills authorizing increase of the public debt, bills of local application, and private bills shall originate exclusively in the House of Representatives, but the Senate may propose or concur with amendments.”

Adopting a post-audit system is like the favorite refrain in the military: “Shoot first and ask questions later.” Indeed, post-audit system is a martial law creation and is very much incompatible with a pre-audit system under a presidential type of government.

Congress’s image as a law-making body hit rock bottom because of the preoccupation of some of its members with popular causes, or those that served their political and economic interests. The more important business of checking deficit spending, foreign borrowing and debt restructuring, among other questionable actions, committed by the previous administrations, were conveniently obfuscated.

Unless the present Congress regains the exercise of this exclusive function in authorizing and allocating public funds, neither can the government stifle corruption, nor can it spur economic growth.

